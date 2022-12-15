USANA Health Sciences to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. USNA, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products, today announced that Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the ICR Conference in Orlando, FL on January 9-10, 2023. The presentation will begin at 3:30PM ET on January 10, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on USANA's website at https://ir.usana.com and a replay will be available on the same day.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Romania, Spain, and Germany. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005390/en/