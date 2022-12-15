Get Professional Mental Health Services anytime, anywhere with TelePscyRX
The Platform makes Professional Mental Healthcare Easy, Discreet, and Convenient
At TelePsycRX, we are confident that together, all of us as a family of humanity can inspire the needed changes for a more stable future through the improvement of emotional and behavioral healthcare.”LAST VEGAS, NV, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TelePsycRX is a telehealth platform that provides behavioural and mental healthcare services. The company works with a network of doctors, therapists, mental health professionals, and care counsellors to deliver mental, behavioral, and emotional health services, using Telemedicine at an affordable cost.

According to the 2022 State of Mental Health in America Report, over 20% of Americans, or around 50 million people in America, experience some form of mental illness. The report further adds that 4.84% of adults reported having serious thoughts of suicide, while 15.08% of youth experienced a major depressive episode in the previous year alone.
The pandemic has also led to a sharp rise in mental and emotional health issues among young teens and adults. Even professionals like doctors, nurses, and police officials are experiencing PTSD and Anxiety disorders. However, access to flexible, safe, and discreet mental health services remains scarce.
Access to face-to-face consultation is a high priority for Americans seeking mental health treatment. According to the report, more than half of the adults with a mental illness do not receive any kind of treatment. Thus, the data clearly proves that there is a huge gap between the demand for mental and emotional support and the availability of services.
To bridge this gap, TelePsycRX uses a network of highly trained professionals to provide emotional support and behavioral health services via video calls. The company grants access to a doctor or therapist who can provide professional advice, consultancy, and prescription via an online virtual platform. These services are discreet, convenient, consistent, and cost-effective.
Apart from these, the company also provides care counsellor services that include behavioural health techniques like mindfulness, meditation, breathing exercises, and grounding exercises which have proven to be effective in solving mental and emotional health issues.
When it comes to the issue of mental health, TelePsycRX CEO Amanda MacDonald adds, "There needs to be a shift in focus that is wider and more inclusive. We need to have a more holistic approach for each individual person before treatment of any kind can be considered. This also needs to include an entity that makes healing more permanent, a community of supporters in the self-care journey. At TelePsycRX, we are confident that together, all of us as a family of humanity can inspire the needed changes for a more stable future through the improvement of emotional and behavioral healthcare."
The TelePsycRX app is designed to provide a supportive community for people seeking help with their mental health. It allows users to connect with others who are facing similar challenges, and to access guidance and support from trained therapists. The app provides a range of tools and resources to help users manage their mental health, including the ability to schedule and attend virtual therapy sessions, engage in group discussions through Treasure share events. The focus on community makes it a unique and valuable resource for those looking to improve their mental health in a supportive and understanding environment.
Individuals can head to TelePsycRX’s official website and create an account by filling out the registration form and submitting a valid form of ID. For the safety of the individual there can only be one profile for each individual. Answering the health questionnaire on the profile page is recommended but not required. Once the account is created, they can search for doctors in their state and choose the one that has a convenient schedule. After setting up the appointment with the doctor, they can log in and click the "join" button to start the session.
TelePsycRX offers a monthly subscription service with three primary plans: `Free Account`, `Support Counseling`, and `Therapy`. The paid plans have exclusive features like video recording, sharing journal entries, and care counselling services. Also, for new subscribers, the company is offering free 30 minute counselling sessions to those interested in giving a testimonial or submitting their email on the homepage. In case of medication, the company provides the prescription directly to the pharmacy of the subscriber’s choice or, soon to come, a partner pharmacy will fill it and have the medication delivered to the address that subscribers specify.
TelePsycRX’s free account is available nationally and can be accessed by anyone.
However, their subscription service is available in the American southwest starting with Arizona, Nevada, California, Texas, New York, and Florida. The company is planning to add more states to its list soon.
TelePsycRX is also organizing a Treasure Share Event via YouTube on December 20, 2022. At this event, a mental healthcare professional will answer all user questions and doubts related to mental health problems.
More information on TelePsycRX and its services can be found on its official website at: https://TelePsycRX.com
