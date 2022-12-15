Noodles Market Size to Boost USD$70.33 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Consumer Inclination towards Fortified and Healthier Instant Noodles is Key Factor in Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Noodles Market Size is estimated to reach $70.33 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Noodles are a type of unleavened dough that is rolled flat and sliced into long strips or strings before being expanded or extruded. Noodles can be kept refrigerated for short-term storage or dried and stored for later use. Noodles are frequently cooked in boiling water, sometimes with the addition of cooking oil or salt. They're commonly deep-fried or pan-fried. Ready meals, baked goods, morning cereals, potato chips, almonds, instant noodles, pasta, and other packaged food products are examples. A unique type of instant noodles with a well-established porous structure was successfully generated by combining medium temperature -amylase (MTA) with the extrusion process to improve the rehydration and palatability aspects of extruded snacks like extruded noodles. The extruded noodles with 0.40 MTA concentration were supported as a result of the assessments, based on the results of the cooking quality, textural aspects, and sensory assessment. Instant noodles are precooked and dried noodles that come in a block with flavoring powder and/or seasoning oil. India is the fourth-largest instant Noodles Market in the world, according to the World Instant Noodles Association, with 5.4 billion servings in 2019. The Noodles Market is expected to be driven by the growing millennial population, as well as the growing employed class around the world, who have a growing preference for packaged foods such as instant noodles. CG Foods India and Wai Wai instant noodles partnered in August 2019 to market and distribute the noodles in India. In addition, the firm intends to open two production facilities in the country. Rice noodles' multiple health benefits, such as low-fat content, low-calorie count, and high manganese level, which is essential for metabolism, are expected to move the Noodles Market forward during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the trend of healthy food. The use of packaged food products, such as instant noodles, in India, is being driven by a growing millennial population and a growing working-class client base.

2. In addition, the companies have recently launched a number of new products with unique flavors, healthy ingredients, and packaging. Instant noodle consumption has increased significantly in India over the last few years as a result of these factors, help to the market's growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. However, growing awareness about the negative health impact of noodles owing to additives like monosodium glutamate is expected to hinder the growth of the target market to a certain extent. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Noodles Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Veg Noodles segment is expected to grow at the quickest rate between 2022 and 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2%, Veg noodles are one of the most popular veg foods that are consumed on a large scale across the world. Veg noodles are more widely adopted in many nations throughout the world as a result of the adoption of a fast-paced lifestyle and the consumption of packaged goods. The nutritious value of veg noodles is one of the main reasons for their widespread consumption.

2. Rice and Oat noodles are expected to grow at the quickest rate between 2022 and 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8%. Since of the gluten found in wheat and associated goods, as well as increased consumer knowledge of the benefits of oat and rice. The Noodles Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021. In addition, China dominates the worldwide noodle market, along with the rising popularity of noodles in China.

3. The detrimental effects of nutrient deficiencies (malnutrition) have compelled consumers to include healthy and nutritional foods in their regular diets in every corner of the world. In 2022, more than 1.9 billion persons worldwide are obese, while 462 million are underweight, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

4. According to data published by the Broking institution's Global Economy and Development Program, there were roughly 3.2 billion individuals in the middle class in 2016, up 500 million from the previous year, and this number is likely to rise by 2020 globally. As a result, the market is likely to expand in the approaching years.

5. Mono-sodium glutamate (MSG) and tertiary-butyl hydroquinone are included in nearly all instant noodles (TBHQ). The chemical preservative tertiary-butyl hydroquinone (TBHQ) is derived from the petroleum sector. For their taste-enhancing and preserving properties, monosodium glutamate (MSG) and tertiary butyl hydroquinone (TBHQ) may be present in instant noodles. Though taking these components in moderation is permissible, doing so on a daily basis might cause major health problems.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Noodles industry are -

1. Uni-President

2. Beltek Foods

3. Nestle

4. Mandarin Noodle

5. Marico Ltd

