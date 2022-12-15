Amcomri Entertainment Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25YO) (OTC: AMNNF), is pleased to provide the results of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Amcomri (the “Meeting”) held on December 14, 2022. A total of 11,072,887 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 15.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



At the Meeting, the number of directors of the Company was fixed at eight and each of the eight nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld/Abstain Number Percentage (%) Number Percentage (%) Paul McGowan 2,916,241 99.90 2,860 0.10 Robert Price 2,916,241 99.90 2,860 0.10 Larry Howard 2,916,241 99.90 2,860 0.10 Martin Andrew Lyon 2,916,241 99.97 860 0.03 Michael Walker 2,916,241 99.97 860 0.03 Michèle Maheux 2,916,241 99.90 2,860 0.10 Michelle Sangster 2,916,241 99.90 2,860 0.10 Alex Stojanovic 2,916,241 99.97 860 0.03

Amcomri’s shareholders also voted in favour of appointing MNP LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. In addition, shareholders also approved the Company’s new omnibus incentive plan and the Company’s advance notice policy.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

