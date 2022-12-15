$1.74 Bn, Online Exam Proctoring Market Share to Outstrip at CAGR of 16.2% by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global online exam proctoring market demand is driven by tremendous growth in e-learning and cost-effective operations of online exam proctoring. North America dominated the online exam proctoring market in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research report released by The Insight Partners, titled Online Exam Proctoring Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Advanced Automated Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring, and Live Online Proctoring), End User (Schools and Universities, Enterprises, and Government), and Geography," the online exam proctoring market size was valued at USD 0.706 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Global Online Exam Proctoring Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 0.706 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1.74 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 155 No. of Tables 62 No. of Charts & Figures 74 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, and End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends







Global Online Exam Proctoring Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments



Comprobo; Examity, Inc.; Honorlock Inc.; Inspera AS; Mettl; ProctorEdu LLC; Proctortrack; Meazure Inc.; PSI Services LLC; and Talview Inc. are among the leading online exam proctoring market players profiled in the market report. Several other essential online exam proctoring market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help key players strategize their growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

June 2020, Meazure Inc announced the acquisition of Scantron’s Certification and Licensure Business. The acquisition consists of Scantron’s Certification and Licensure Business’s test center network, related assessment software, psychometrics, exam development, and client services and solutions. Through this acquisition, Meazure stated that Meazure Learning will broaden their offering for professional certification and licensure testing, and it aims for continued growth by augmenting remote proctoring with a scaled global test center network and expanded exam development services.

November 2021, Meazure Inc announced a partnership with Lineup Management Services LLC. Under this partnership, the company provided Meazure’s customers with an enhanced test development solution.





AI-Based Online Proctoring Solution to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Online Exam Proctoring Market Growth during (2022-2028)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled automated proctoring solution excludes the need to have onsite human proctors/invigilators and confirms that there is no impersonation and/or cheating. Using the webcam, the solution monitors the test takers during the exam and warns the users in case of aberrant behavior, – these augments academic integrity and minimizes human biases. Pattern recognition, voice recognition, facial recognition, eye movement detection, plane detection, mouth detection, and other various AI technologies are used for online exam proctoring such as pattern recognition, voice recognition, facial recognition, eye movement detection, plane detection, and mouth detection, among others. AI-based proctoring software detects suspicious noises; unusual body movements; and extra devices, such as phones, tablets, and smartwatches, etc. during the exam time and in the testing area.

The online exam proctoring market growth in Asia Pacific is projected to witness impressive rates during 2022–2028. The presence of developing economies with steady growth and rising adoption of innovative and advanced technologies makes Asia Pacific the world’s fastest-growing region. Australia, China, Japan, India, and South Korea are among the major contributors to the growth of the market in this region. The swift advancements in technologies, digitalization of economies, and support of governments are a few factors contributing to the smooth evolution of these economies from a developing to a developed stage. Seoul National University, the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Osaka University, Australian National University, the University of Queensland, Tsinghua University, the National University of Singapore, the Indian Institute of Science, and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay are among the top universities present in the region. This generates opportunities for online exam proctoring market players to provide their proctoring solutions and gain traction in the market. One of the major crises of the COVID-19 pandemic is delayed education processes, including examinations and test assessments, and this uncertainty has led to the growth in worry among students about their academics. This scenario provides major impetus to e-learning and digital platforms that ensure continuity in students’ studies and exams away from school or college premises. This swift growth in the e-learning industry has created a demand for online remote proctoring.

Global Online Exam Proctoring Market: Industry Overview

The online exam proctoring market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into advanced automated proctoring, recorded proctoring, and live online proctoring. In terms of end user, the market is segmented into schools & universities, enterprises, and government. Geographically, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and LATAM.

Key Findings of the Study:

Ensuring user data security with data forensics method is one of the major trends in the online exam proctoring market.

Meazure, Inc.; Proctortrack; Examity, Inc.; Talview Inc.; and PSI Services LLC are the top five key market players operating in the global online exam proctoring market.

North America dominated the online exam proctoring market in 2021. Rising demand for e-learning and emphasis on efficient learning trigger the development in North America. Rise in the number of online exams and assessments conducted since the past few years. are the crucial factors assisting the market growth over the projected period in North America.

Tremendous growth in e-learning and cost-effective operations of online exam proctoring augments the growth of the online exam proctoring market.

AI-based online proctoring solution is creating growth opportunity for the market players operating into the market.





The online exam proctoring market in Europe is growing significantly. Europe comprises developed economies such as Germany, France, and the UK. The governments of these countries have been taking various initiatives to integrate advanced technologies into education services. Owing to the increase in the popularity of online education, in almost all European countries, educational organizations are leveraging ICT. Major renowned educational institutes such as the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University College London, ETH Zurich, Imperial College London, University of Edinburgh, University of Bristol, and the University of Manchester are highly inclined toward offering digital education solutions to their students worldwide. All these factors contributing to the online exam proctoring market growth in Europe.









