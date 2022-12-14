Submit Release
Signing ceremony of new documents of cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan

TAJIKISTAN, December 14 - After the top-level negotiations, the sides held a ceremony of signing new documents of cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Joint Communiqué was signed by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shahbaz Shareef.

Then, the following documents of cooperation were signed in the presence of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shahbaz Shareef:

- Agreement on Transit Trade between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan;

- Memorandum of Understanding on establishing sister-city relations between the city of Dushanbe of the Republic of Tajikistan and the city of Islamabad of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan;

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of industry and new technologies;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Pakistan Customs (Federal Board of Revenue of Pakistan) on the organization of electronic data exchange;

- Agreement between the Agency for Standardization, Metrology, Certification and Trade Inspection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), Ministry of Science and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of standardization, metrology and conformity assessment;

- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in the fight against illegal trafficking and abuse of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources on cooperation in the field of basic research;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the National University of Tajikistan and the Peshawar University of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

After the ceremony of signing of new documents of cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a press conference was held for mass media representatives with the participation of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shahbaz Shareef.

