Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,231 in the last 365 days.

Governor Pillen Joins Governors in Denouncing Biden Admin Attack on Women's Sports

NEBRASKA, May 15 - CONTACT:   

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495  

John Gage, (531) 510-8529  

    

Governor Pillen Joins Governors in Denouncing Biden Admin Attack on Women's Sports

   

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined fellow Republican governors in denouncing the Biden administration's proposed rules change to Title IX. The new rule could prevent states from enforcing state laws and regulations to protect fairness in women's and girls' sports. The governors criticized the Biden administration for caving to highly politicized gender ideology and changing the rules in a way that does not accord with law. They asked for the rule to be withdrawn immediately until the Supreme Court is given the ability to weigh in.

 

The letter, sent to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, states in part: "Undeterred by plain English, the Department invents new categories solely based on a student’s “gender identity”—a term not used in Title IX. This overreaching interpretation exceeds the Department’s Congressionally granted authority. Not only does the Department lack the authority to unilaterally re-write Title IX, such a regulation would disrupt states and schools and eviscerate the lived experience and achievements of generations of courageous women."

 

A full copy of the letter is attached.

Joint-Governors-Comment-on-Title-IX-NPRM-5.12.2023.pdf

You just read:

Governor Pillen Joins Governors in Denouncing Biden Admin Attack on Women's Sports

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more