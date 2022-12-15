Insights Into The Global Printing Machinery And Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Printing Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Printing Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the printing machinery and equipment market grew from $46.58 billion in 2021 to $51.2 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The printing machinery and equipment market is expected to grow to $67.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%. Rapid advances in technology are expected to drive innovation in printing machinery and equipment machinery manufacturing, thus driving the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Printing Machinery And Equipment Market

Instant and on–the–go printing is one of the latest innovations in the printing machinery and equipment manufacturing market. On-the-go printing refers to the wireless connectivity in printers that enable the user to commence printing hassle-free by using the smartphone app. This technology in printers encourages the next generation of young users to be more creative and accustomed to printer usage with technology.

Overview Of The Printing Machinery And Equipment Market

The printing machinery and equipment market consists of sales of printing machinery and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce printing and bookbinding machinery and equipment, such as printing presses, typesetting machinery, and bindery machinery.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Typesetting Machinery, Offset Printing Machinery, Flexographic Printing Machinery, Gravure Printing Machinery, Printing Trades Binding Machinery And Equipment, Other Printing Machinery And Equipment

• By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

• By Operation: Autonomous, Semi-autonomous, Manual

• By End Use: Packaging, Publication, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global printing machinery and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Canon Inc, Konica Minolta, Inc, Fujifilm Corporation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Xerox Corporation, Ricoh Group, Koenig & Bauer AG, Dover Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert NV, and Komori Corporation.

