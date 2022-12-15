Lifeist’s Mikra Launches RESCUE Rapid Detoxer, as Part of Expanding Product Line

/EIN News/ --



TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its wellness and nutraceutical subsidiary, Mikra, Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), has launched its second consumer product, RESCUE, at www.wearemikra.com.



RESCUE is a 100% naturally derived and rapid-acting digestive aid. Each high impact dose contains pure, fine-milled activated coconut charcoal powder made from super-heated coconut shells which acts to trap the body’s toxins and chemicals. The toxins and chemicals “stick” to the porous surface of the active detox element through adsorption and are then eliminated safely and rapidly through the body’s natural digestive and metabolic processes.





“RESCUE is an exciting addition to Mikra’s product line, taking advantage of our increased visibility in the wellness market and the production and distribution capabilities we have built over the past year,” commented Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra and COO of Lifeist. “We look forward to further expanding Mikra’s offering in 2023 through additional innovation and new categories, as we execute on our strategy in this large and growing market.”



“Mikra’s plan of action is to support the body’s most essential biological systems, and RESCUE is a key part of this initiative,” added Jamal. “Evidence shows that gut health impacts the immune system, and this has come into focus over the past three years. An unhealthy gut can lead to chronic inflammatory issues, which impacts your cellular health and overall well-being. Additionally, the digestive health market exceeded $44 billion globally in 2022 according to Grandview Research, representing a significant market opportunity for Mikra and RESCUE.”

Annual General Meeting

In addition, the Company wishes to remind shareholders that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for Monday December 19, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EST. Lifeist is making the AGM available to shareholders and proxyholders via a live webinar where they will be able to listen in to the AGM. Those who wish to listen in virtually can do so via the webcast links and telephone numbers found in the Events & Presentations section of Lifeist’s corporate website here. Please note, virtual attendees will be unable to vote or ask questions of management through this medium.

In order to address any specific questions which shareholders might have for management regarding the Company, shareholders are invited to submit questions in advance of the AGM via email to ir@lifeist.com.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated launch of additional products during 2023,, are made as of the date of this news release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including, without limitation, expectations that Mikra’s additional cellular health products to be developed by the Company will be developed and sold as anticipated and in a timely manner and gain market acceptance along with the expansion of the market for nutraceutical products, its expectation that the nutraceutical market will continue to develop as currently anticipated, the nutraceutical market will continue to be a multi-billion dollar high-margin market, the introduction of new products and brands will generate additional revenue. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: the failure to develop and launch for sale additional products in 2023 as anticipated and in a timely manner, the Company’s inability to continue to develop Mikra’s business as a whole, unanticipated changes to current regulations that would adversely impact Mikra’s business, unforeseen developments that would delay Mikra’s ability to develop and sell any other nutraceutical products, the risk that the expected demand for nutraceutical products in general and those of Mikra in particular, including consumer uptake, does not develop as anticipated and risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A which has been filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

