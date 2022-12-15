Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.
Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market to be Driven by the Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global disposable incontinence products market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, incontinence types, diseases, applications, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 8.5 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6.20%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 12.1 Billion
The increasing cases of adult continence worldwide and the rising geriatric population is driving the market for disposable incontinence products. The growing understanding about the medical condition, better accessibility to products, product normalisation, and expanding product formats are factors which are significantly catalysing the market growth of disposable incontinence products. The growing focus on sustainable disposable incontinence products is leading to the industry's steady growth. The advantages of disposable incontinence products including its convenience and easy use are prompting many to adopt them, thus invigorating the industry development. Several industry players' ongoing education about adult incontinence and research activities on novel disposable incontinence products are likely to aid the industry in the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Adult incontinence is a broader range of bladder control problems faced by many due to ageing, prostate cancer, pregnancy, or damaging of nerves. The disposable incontinence products are disposable, single-use, hygiene products that help one manage adult incontinence with ease. They are available in urine bags, catheters, and protective garments.
The disposable incontinence products industry, by product, is divided into
Protective Garments
Disposable Underwear
Disposable Shields
Disposable Diapers
Disposable Underpads
Others
Urine Bag
Leg Urine Bag
Bed Urine Bag
Urinary Catheter
Foley Catheter
Intermittent Catheter
External Catheter
Based on incontinence type, the market can be segmented into:
Stress
Urge
Mixed
On the basis of disease, the market can be categorised into:
Pregnancy and Childbirth
Chronic Kidney Failure
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Stone
Others
Based on application, the market is divided into:
Urine Incontinence
Faecal Incontinence
Dual Incontinence
Others
On the basis of end use, the market is classified into:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Nursing Facilities
Long Term Care Facilities
Others
The regional markets for disposable incontinence products include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The efforts taken by governments across the world to assist people with adult incontinence through various programmes and subsidy measures are leading to the incremental development of the disposable incontinence products industry. The United States of America offers reimbursements on disposable incontinence products through a health programme to help people with adult incontinence. The Australian government, in 2022, conducted a National Continence Programme to support the prevention and management of incontinence. Through the Continence Aids Payment Scheme, the government provides payment to help with some of the costs of the continence products. Moreover, the initiatives taken by the industry players to launch sustainable disposable incontinence products are also propelling the industry's growth. For instance: in October 2021, Drylock Technologies launched Simpli, the first plant-based incontinence underwear made in the United States and packaged into CO2-neutral bags, making them a better alternative to traditional plastic packaging. This product ensures that plant-based materials contact the user's skin and benefits both the user and the environment. Such developments are projected to augment the disposable incontinence products industry in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Kimberly Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, and Coloplast Ltd, among others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
