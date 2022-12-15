Teleflex Celebrates 400,000 Patients Treated With the Minimally Invasive UroLift® System

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced that 400,000 patients have now been treated with the UroLift® System,1 a safe, effective and minimally invasive treatment option for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate.2 The UroLift® System is the number one minimally invasive BPH procedure chosen by urologists and their patients in the U.S.3 The 5-year L.I.F.T. study results demonstrate UroLift® System durability with a surgical retreatment rate of about 2-3% per year and 13.6% total over 5 years.2

BPH is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate, occurring naturally as men age, which can cause urinary problems, decrease quality of life, and interrupt sleep.4 More than 14 million men in the U.S. seek treatment for the condition every year.3

“The UroLift® System is a proven treatment method in my practice for patients seeking relief from an enlarged prostate,” said Steven Gange, M.D., F.A.C.S., of Summit Urology Group and Associate Medical Director of the Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit. “For men with BPH who are looking to get off medications, the UroLift® System can be an excellent minimally invasive option that provides rapid relief and low risk of permanent side effects.”

Teleflex recently conducted a survey of 1,000 U.S. men aged 45+ who are experiencing BPH symptoms to better understand the treatment journey and patient behavior surrounding BPH.5

Key findings include:

70% of men surveyed, who were as young as 45, indicated medications were recommended as at least one option for treating BPH. 6

Nearly half of the respondents on medication (44%) are interested in alternative treatment options.7

“Urologists can change appropriate BPH patients’ journeys for the better, with confidence, by offering them the UroLift® System,” said Kevin Hardage, President and General Manager of Teleflex Interventional Urology. “At Teleflex, we are honored to play an important role in enhancing the quality of life of hundreds of thousands of men with BPH.”

About the UroLift® System

The UroLift® System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100 cc in men 45 years or older (50 years outside U.S.). The UroLift® permanent implants, which can be delivered during an outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction of, or removing prostate tissue. The UroLift® System can be used to treat a broad spectrum of anatomies, including obstructive median lobe.8 It is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.*2,9-10 The L.I.F.T. study has proven UroLift® System durability out to 5 years with a surgical retreatment rate of 13.6% over 5 years or about 2-3% per year.2 Most common adverse events are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.11 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The prostatic urethral lift procedure (using the UroLift® System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the 2021 American Urological Association and 2022 European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 400,000 men have been treated with the UroLift® System in select markets worldwide.1

Learn more at UroLift.com. Rx only.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

*No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction in the L.I.F.T. pivotal study.

References:

