Celebrating 10 Successful Years Of The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 15, 2022

The Business Research Company has completed ten glorious and successful years of pioneering in market research and intelligence. It's been an enriching experience assisting clients in building strong businesses and helping them realise their goals.

Over the period of ten years, we have grown from a handful to a team of over three hundred, moved from one to three business lines, and worked with and for some of the world’s leading companies. The real achievements have been delivering high quality, hard to find research to our clients, which we hear at first hand has been critical in helping them make better decisions and gain more market success. By focusing on quality and value rather than expansion and profit, we have developed on-going and productive relationships with multiple clients and partners throughout these ten years. We have been able to help many talented people who have been or are the part of our team in their career enhancements and development.

Our global research team at The Business Research Company has published more than 4000 global market reports, covering 27+ industries across 60+ geographies, that extensively cover multiple facets of the market across geographies and forecast periods. In addition, our proficiency also lies in our Opportunities & Strategies reports, which provide a comprehensive outlook on the key trends and strategies in a market while providing recommendations on how to tap them.

The Global Market Model, the Business Research Company’s flagship product, has proven to be the most valuable market intelligence database for businesses. Our vast database of 1.5 million datasets covering over 3000 markets has accurate data that businesses can compare and analyze to formulate strong strategic decisions.

TBRC’s research team is highly specialised in Biologics, MedTech, Greentech and Professional Services among several other areas. We have undertaken custom market studies on Regenerative (Ophthalmology) and Cell Medicine, Digital Therapeutics, Geothermal Wells, Asia Cyber Security and many more.

These ten years have given us the opportunity to collaborate on projects in numerous industries. Every new project has been taken on with the same fervor and commitment to give our clients the best service we can.

We enter our second decade in exciting and challenging times and believe our strong values and processes will help us to continue to grow and develop, as quality and honesty never go out of fashion!

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

