Dental Imaging Market Size Worth US$ 5.19 billion (2022 - 2030) growing at a CAGR of 8.80% | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Dental Imaging Market by Product (Intraoral and Extraoral), by Application (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Implantology, and Teeth Alignment), and by End User (Dental Clinics and Hospitals) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the dental imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% from 2021 to reach US$ 5.19 billion by 2030. The global dental imaging market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of dental and oral diseases such as tooth decay, dental caries, etc., evolving diagnostic and imaging technologies, and the growing number of dental clinics. Additionally, the growing geriatric population base, increasing incidence of misalignment and malocclusions, and increasing awareness of dental hygiene are contributing to the growth of the global dental imaging market.

Dental imaging devices help in the diagnosis and investigation of the cause of dental diseases, the health of dental bone, and the design of an appropriate treatment plan. Dental imaging devices are needed in many surgical procedures such as dental implant procedures, teeth alignment, root canal treatment, and maxillofacial surgery.

Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of dental and oral diseases is contributing to the growth of the global dental imaging market. The rising count of patients with oral diseases is a major health burden for many underdeveloped and developing countries. According to the World Health Organization globally, nearly 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases in 2022. Untreated dental caries and tooth decay are the most common dental diseases that affect a larger population. Dental treatments are costly and most of the time are not covered by universal health coverage. Increasing consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and poor oral hygiene are prime factors that induce oral and dental health issues.

The global dental imaging market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Product, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

The global dental imaging market based on product has been segmented into:

Intraoral (imaging systems, intraoral scanners, intraoral X-ray systems, intraoral sensors, intraoral photostimulable phosphor systems, and intraoral camera)

Extraoral (Panoramic systems, panoramic & cephalometric systems, 3D CBCT systems, and others)

Among these, intraoral dental imaging devices are dominating the global dental imaging market owing to rising dental and oral disease cases, evolved imaging outcomes, and the consistent introduction of novel products.

Excerpts From ‘by Application’

The global dental imaging market based on the application has been segmented into:

Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

Implantology

Root Canal Diagnosis

Teeth Alignment

Implantology dominates the global dental imaging market owing to the growing prevalence of gum diseases, tooth decay, dental carries, etc. The increasing geriatric population with periodontal diseases is contributing to the growth of the implantology segment. Additionally, increasing rates of dental cosmetic surgery and technological advancement in implantology are fueling the global dental imaging market.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global dental imaging market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global dental imaging market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the introduction of novel technology, favorable reimbursement, and increasing awareness about oral hygiene. Additionally, the presence of developed infrastructure, high disposable income, and early adoption of novel technologies are contributing to the growth of the North America dental imaging market. Asia Pacific is also expected to show growth during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness about oral hygiene, and improving healthcare infrastructure along with healthcare expenditure.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global dental imaging market are:

3Shape A/S

ACTEON Group

Owandy Radiology

Align Technology, Inc.

Apteryx Imaging, Inc.

Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co., Ltd.

Carestream Dental, LLC. (Envista Holdings Corporation)

Cefla S.C.

DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc.

DURR DENTAL SE

FONA Italy

Genoray Co., Ltd.

Midmark Corporation

MORITA CORP

Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

PLANMECA OY

Prexion, Inc.

VATECH Co., Ltd.

Yoshida Dental MFG. Co. Ltd.

