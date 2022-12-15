A.I.S. Resources’ Martyn Element and Phil Thomas are interviewed by Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources’ (TSXV:AIS) (OTCQB:AISSF) Martyn Element and Phil Thomas are interviewed by Fiona Forbes. A.I.S. Resources, classified as an investment issuer, is focused on lithium, gold, precious and base metals exploration.



The company, managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements, acquires prospective exploration projects and enhances their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners.

Management discusses their lithium projects including a 20% joint venture interest with Spey Resources Corp. in the Incahuasi lithium brine project in Argentina.

The company has further options to acquire four lithium concessions in the Pocitos Salar and one lithium concession in the Cauchari Salar in Argentina.

A.I.S. has granted an option to acquire the Pocitos 1 and 2 licences to Spey Resources, which if exercised by June 30, 2023, would give A.I.S. a 7.5% royalty along with an option to C29 Resources to acquire an 80% interest in the Pocitos 7 and 9 licences.

A.I.S. owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9 km from Agnico Eagle’s Fosterville Gold Mine, a 60% interest in the 57 sq km Bright Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), a 40% interest in the 58 sq km New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project, and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell and Navarre

The shares are trading at $0.035. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.aisresources.com , contact Martyn Element, President and CEO, at 604-220-6266 or by email at melement@aisresources.com .

