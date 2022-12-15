OTT Pay Launches Shopify Integration to Provide Payment Service for Merchants

OTT Pay launches an integrated payment feature with top e-commerce platform Shopify Inc., offering a secure and reliable gateway for merchants and shoppers to facilitate transactions.

Shopify Plug-in connects Shopify platform shop-owners with various mainstream payment channels through OTT Pay, providing an easy solution for them to manage their transactions in a stable and efficient manner and serve shoppers from anywhere in the world with the most appropriate ones.

OTT Pay is a leading FinTech company in Canada providing secure, fast and convenient payment aggregator services that allow merchants to accept various types of payment methods to meet the customer needs.

Shopify is an e-commerce platform built for independent business owners, generating over $496 billion in sales for 2 million merchants in 175 countries.

Using OTT Pay’s advanced payment solution, Shopify merchants will be able to opt among all major payment methods with a single plugin integration and process cross-border transactions in a timely and secure manner.

The extensive service network of OTT Pay will also assist vendors in expanding their reach to China's 1.1 billion mobile users and capturing new business opportunities.

The launch of the Shopify Plug-in provides an efficient solution for merchants to set up and manage their payment process. OTT Pay was the first Canadian payment service provider to partner with Shopify to introduce popular Chinese payment methods such as WeChat Pay and UnionPay to its new platform.

“OTT Pay is seeking broader partnerships with e-commerce platforms such as Shopify to serve merchants with cost-effective and reliable payment services while lowering barriers between their businesses and customers,” said Stanley Yu, CEO of OTT Pay.

OTT Pay has since 2017 served Canadian merchants by connecting them with Chinese consumers through various transaction services. The company has been pushing forward the upgrade of Canada’s e-commerce system and payment technology, leveraging the best resources to serve its business partners.

About OTT Pay:

OTT Pay is a leading FinTech company in Canada providing secure, fast and convenient payment aggregator services that enable merchants to accept various types of payment methods to meet the customer needs, with a mission to build an ecosystem connecting consumers and businesses globally for more opportunities. OTT Pay is a member of the OTT Group of Companies, a diversified financial services group that has been delivering trusted financial services since 2006. The Group provides services in securities distribution, investment brokerage, asset management, and global settlement, in addition to payment services.

For media inquiries, please contact rania.li@ott.ca