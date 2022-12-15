Compound Feed Market Size to Worth Around USD 783.9 Bn by 2030

The global compound feed market size is predicted to be worth around USD 783.9 billion by 2030 and it is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.52% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global compound feed market size was accounted at USD 526.7 billion in 2022.



Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as there is a growing demand for poultry meat as well as dairy products in this region. Increase in the amount of disposable income and a change in the lifestyle of the people in the Asia Pacific region will drive the market growth during the coming year. As there is an increase in the income of the people in the Asia Pacific region there is an increase in the consumption of meat. In the Asia Pacific region, the countries like Indonesia China as well as India are the major markets that will drive the growth in this region. There is an increase in the production of dairy as well as meat products as there is a growing demand which will in turn increase the consumption of the compound feed in this region.

Apart from the Asia Pacific region the market for compound feed will have a good growth in the North American region as well as the European region.

Get the sample copy of this report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1841

Key Insights

The Asia Pacific compound feed market size was accounted USD 201.7 billion in 2021.

The cattle livestock segment has held revenue share of over 26.7% in 2021.

By livestock, swine segment has generated highest revenue share 32.5% in 2021, while poultry segment has captured 28.3%.

By region, Asia Pacific region has garnered revenue share for 42% in 2021 while Europe region accounted 29% revenue share in 2021.

Report highlights

On the basis of the ingredients , the serious segment will dominate the market in the coming years. This is a plant-based source which is largely available across the globe. This segment is expected to grow due to its cost effectiveness. The nutritive value of cereals is good and therefore the market shall grow. The cakes and the meals segment will have the second place and it is expected to grow in the coming years due to its protein content and a large amount of nitrogen content. Cakes and meals are manufactured from oilseeds and the residue of these oil seeds are a rich source of protein.

the serious segment will dominate the market in the coming years. This is a plant-based source which is largely available across the globe. This segment is expected to grow due to its cost effectiveness. The nutritive value of cereals is good and therefore the market shall grow. The cakes and the meals segment will have the second place and it is expected to grow in the coming years due to its protein content and a large amount of nitrogen content. Cakes and meals are manufactured from oilseeds and the residue of these oil seeds are a rich source of protein. On the basis of the source , the plant-based segment will have the largest market share in the coming years. As the plant-based compound feed is easily available and it also happens to be a cost-effective product as compared to the animal source the market for this segment will grow significantly in the coming years.

the plant-based segment will have the largest market share in the coming years. As the plant-based compound feed is easily available and it also happens to be a cost-effective product as compared to the animal source the market for this segment will grow significantly in the coming years. The pellet segment depending upon the form of the field is expected to have the highest market share in the coming years. The crumble segment will also have a good amount of growth during the forecast period.

upon the form of the field is expected to have the highest market share in the coming years. The crumble segment will also have a good amount of growth during the forecast period. The poultry segment which comprises of Turkey as well as chicken will drive the market growth due to a growing demand for eggs and white meat. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of the consumption of white meat as compared to the red meat will drive the market growth of this segment. Followed by the poultry segment the pork segment is also expected to grow as there is a growing demand for this product in the nations like Japan as well as China.

which comprises of Turkey as well as chicken will drive the market growth due to a growing demand for eggs and white meat. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of the consumption of white meat as compared to the red meat will drive the market growth of this segment. Followed by the poultry segment the pork segment is also expected to grow as there is a growing demand for this product in the nations like Japan as well as China. The Asia Pacific region will dominate the market. Increase in the purchasing power and the changes in the lifestyle of the people in this region will drive the market growth in the coming years. There is a great amount of consumption of meat in the North American region especially in the United States. This trend shall continue in the coming years. There is a growth in the demand for plant-based feed in the European region as a large quantity of products derived from crops is available in this region





Recent Developments

In order to enhance productivity and the quality of broiler intelia and Cargill formed a partnership in the year 2022. This shall we achieved due to the use of a precision management tool which will be helpful in providing information Which shall be useful in monitoring and maintaining a good health of the bird.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1841

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 550.49 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 783.9 Billion CAGR 4.52% from 2022 to 2030 Cattle Livestock Segment Share 26.7% in 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Cargill, Inc (US), ADM (US), ForFarmers (the Netherlands), Godrej Agrovet, Ltd (India), Hueber Feeds, LLC (US), Nor Feed (France), ARASCO (Saudi Arabia), JAPFA (Indonesia), Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand), Nutreco N.V (the Netherlands), Weston Milling Animal Group (Australia), Feed One Co. (Japan), Kent Nutrition Group (US) and Others.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The growth in the animal husbandry business and increasing population of animals will create a demand for animal products. Rearing of animals has increased due to a growing demand for poultry and meat products. There are many farmers across the globe that earn their livelihood through the animal husbandry business. as there is a change in the diet patterns of the consumers there is a growing demand for different types of animal products. Increase in the income has also created a greater demand for dairy products as well as the poultry products. There is a great amount of consumption of meat in the North American region as well as the European region. due to all of these reasons the demand for the compound feed is expected to grow in different regions across the globe during the forecast period.

Restraints

The cost of raw materials hampers the growth of the compound feed market. Any fluctuations in the cost of the raw material affect the compound feed market. Raw material used for the manufacturing of this feed please of airy important role as the captains to be a source of the nutrient content. Apart from the cost of the raw materials the changes in the weather affect the production. Climatic changes has a great effect on the various raw materials which are used in the manufacturing of the compound feed.

Opportunities

as there is an increased use of technology in order to provide better ways in the animal husbandry business the market is expected to grow well in the coming years period rapid industrialization has also helped in providing management techniques to the market. The availability of modern practices of feeding and the growing awareness regarding the availability of these modern techniques will drive the market in the coming years. The policies and strategies adopted by the government in the developing nations will change the livestock picture in this region. developing nations provide better opportunity for growth due to lesser productivity as compared to the developed nations.

Challenges

In order to have a proper standard for the management off various programs associated with the compound feed many regulatory authorities are developing different policies. the feed material used needs to be of a standard quality add the manufacturers need to make sure that they follow all the rules and regulations during the production process. The regulatory authorities sanction the products all submission of required documents. Due to a lengthy and stringent framework the market faces a challenging situation.

Browse more related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/agriculture





Market Segmentation

By Ingredients

Feed Cereals

Cakes & Meals

Animal By-Products

Supplements

Others





By Source

Plant-based

Animal-based

By Form

Mash

Pellet

Crumble

Other

By Livestock

Cattle

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquaculture

Other

By Supplement

Vitamins

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Acidifiers

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1841

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R