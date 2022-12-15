VEON’s Jazz and Turkcell Announce BIP Partnership

/EIN News/ --



VEON’s Jazz enables 194 Million Mobile Users in Pakistan to Get Access to BiP App’s Media, Messaging and Instant Translations over 100 Languages

Amsterdam, 15 December 2022: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, and Turkey’s leading digital operator Turkcell (NYSE: TKC, BIST: TCELL) collaborated to spread the latter’s instant free communication and life platform BiP in Pakistan through VEON’s Jazz digital operator. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer, Jazz and Gökhan Yüksektepe, BiP CEO.

BiP, is available for 194 million mobile subscribers1 in Pakistan. Already used across 192 countries, BiP is a free instant communication app that goes beyond secure messaging to offer a full communication and life platform, including high quality voice and video calls, secret messages, instant translation along with channels on food, sports, entertainment, and fashion. Mobile users in Pakistan can download the BiP app through their chosen app store

“Messaging is a strategic application and a key enabler of our digital operator strategy,” explains Kaan Terzioğlu, Group CEO, VEON. “We aim to provide

messaging solutions with a wide range of services in the countries we operate, offering high levels of security and enhancing the local technology economy. BiP is an excellent service that is already proven in different parts of the world and its expansion in Pakistan by Jazz will benefit both users and digital ecosystem.”

“Expanding our digital services is a critical growth factor for Turkcell, as we try to deliver on the evolving needs of our customers,” says Murat Erkan, CEO Turkcell. “We strongly believe in the power of partnership and we look forward to collaborating with Jazz to expand BiP within the Pakistani market. This cooperation with Jazz is a milepost in achieving Türkiye’s goal of boosting high-value-added technology transfer. Once BiP’s usage grows in Pakistan, we will look to extend this partnership model across other VEON operating countries as well. We are happy to contribute to the development of these countries’ digital economies.”

“Pakistan is one of the most vibrant countries in the world and messaging is a core application for its population,” explains Gökhan Yüksektepe, CEO of BiP. “We are proud to announce that our communication and life platform BiP is gaining ground with Pakistani users. We are dedicatedly working towards our goal of making BiP a global communication application, providing customized local experiences to its users. Regarding this strategy, it is important for us to collaborate with a partner in the region like Jazz. Today, BiP and Jazz are starting a strategic partnership with the aim of increasing the penetration of BiP in Pakistan.”

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, said, “Our digital operator strategy focuses on serving as a lifestyle partner for 120 million mobile broadband users in Pakistan whether they want to perform financial transactions or stream TV shows, listen to music or buy insurance. With the launch of BiP, we are further strengthening our digital services portfolio and providing subscribers with a multi-purpose communication app."

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Jazz

Jazz is Pakistan's number one 4G operator and a leading digital service provider with over 75 million subscribers, including 40 million 4G users. By providing the most extensive portfolio of digital value-added services, Jazz continues to be the country's undisputed telecom leader.

www.jazz.com.pk

About Turkcell

Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Türkiye, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IP services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 4 countries: Türkiye, Ukraine, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. For more information visit: www.turkcell.com.tr

About BiP

BiP is a free communication and life platform with millions of users in 192 different countries of the world. It is possible to access BiP, which can be used on iOS, Android devices and the Web, via AppStore, GooglePlay and Huawei AppGallery.

www.bip.com

