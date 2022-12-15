Glass Tiles Market Share Worth US$69.9 billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing population will stimulate the building sector, resulting in significant growth in the Glass Tiles Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Glass Tiles Market size is forecast to reach US$69.9 billion by 2026 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026. Glass tiles are created from thin sheets of glass that have a translucent coating applied to the back. They're available separately or in pre-designed mosaic patterns on a mesh backing. Glass tiles have a zero percent absorbency rate, making them impenetrable to water (compared to ceramic, which has an absorbency rate of 0.5 percent to 3 percent). They are environmentally friendly. Many of the glass tiles on the market are created from recycled materials which are called glass mosaic tiles. Even if they aren't, they are 100% recyclable at the end of their useful life. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Glass Tiles Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the Glass Tiles Market, owing to the increasing construction activity and urbanization in the region.

2. In the construction industry, a new expenditure and finance pattern has been detected. Construction activity will transition away from nonresidential structures and toward infrastructure, followed by residential developments in the long run. In Asia, funding structures are changing as well, with a rise in the use of private capital, including public-private partnerships.

3. To counteract the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and enhance long-term growth, China recently launched the “New Infrastructure” campaign. The focus of “New Infrastructure” activities will be 5G networks, industrial internet, inter-city transit and inner-city rail systems, data centers, artificial intelligence, ultra-high voltage, and new energy car charging stations.

4. According to Invest India, Under NIP (National Infrastructure Project) India has an investment budget of US$1.4 trillion on infrastructure of which 24% on renewable energy, 19% on roads & highways, 16% on urban infrastructure, and 13% on railway. Due to the growth of construction industry growth globally the Glass Tiles Market is going to grow in the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Fused glass tile segment held the largest share of 36% in the Glass Tiles Market in 2020. Whole pieces of glass are fused together in a kiln at temperatures ranging from 1100 to 1500 degrees Fahrenheit to create fused glass tiles. The bigger the physical shift in the glass, the higher the temperature.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Glass Tiles Market in 2020 up to 43%. Global construction output is expected to climb by 85 % to US$15.5 trillion by 2030, according to Oxford Economics, with three countries leading the way and accounting for 57% of overall growth: China, the United States, and India.

3. Residential segment held the largest share in the Paraffin Market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026.

4. Industrialization has traditionally resulted in urbanization by generating economic growth and job possibilities, which attract people to cities. These technological hubs, like factories in the past, attract people from distant places, contributing to urbanization.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Glass Tiles Industry are -

1. Marazzi

2. Villi USA

3. Saint Gobain

4. Arizona Tiles

5. American Olean



