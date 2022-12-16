JayXray.com Shares Information About the Mini C-Arm Machine in Southern California.

Submit Release
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, US, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JayXray.com is pleased to announce that they recently shared a blog with valuable information about the Mini C-arm machine in southern California. This new lightweight technology is changing medical imaging with a user-friendly design.

The article about the new Mini C-arm machine focuses on Jay’s review of the equipment based on his extensive experience in medical imaging sales. The Smart-C Mini C-arm machine weighs just 16 pounds, significantly less than any other system in the market. The lightweight machine is easy to use and portable, using battery power, allowing medical technicians to perform imaging more efficiently to ensure patients receive the best care.

JayXray.com offers a favorable impression of the Smart-C Mini C-arm machine, giving it rave reviews for its versatile use. The equipment is ideal for busy medical practices, allowing their team to transport the equipment between rooms easily. Medical facilities don’t need a designated space for this imaging technology to offer a high level of patient care.

Anyone interested in reading about the Smart-C or any other Mini C-Arm (Hologic & Orthoscan) equipment can find out more by visiting the JayXray.com website or calling 1-949-328-6598.

About JayXray.com: JayXray.com is a blog created by Jae (Jay) Perez-Kim, a long-time medical imaging equipment consultant & trainer with extensive knowledge of medical imaging equipment. He built his blog to share valuable information and insight to help medical facilities and personnel make informed decisions to improve patient care. He also provides tech support when facilities have questions about their equipment.

Company: JayXray.com
Address: 14944 Shoemaker Ave. Ste. G
City: Santa Fe Springs
State: CA
Zip code: 90670
Telephone number: 1-949-328-6598
Email address: Inquiry@jayxray.com

Jae Perez-Kim
JayXray.com
+1 949-328-6598
Inquiry@JayXray.com
