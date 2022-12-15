Bicycle Maintenance Products Market Size Worth $2.1 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 4.7%: AMR

The fact that growing awareness about the health benefits of cycling has made cycle owners become more conscious of bicycle cleaning, frequent lubrication, polishing, and other bicycle maintenance activities drives the growth of the bicycle maintenance products market. By product type, the grease and lubes segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Europe would remain lucrative throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bicycle maintenance products market was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31268

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.1 Billion CAGR 4.7% No. of Pages in Report 257 Segments Covered Product Type and Region. Drivers Rise in prices of bicycles The fact that growing awareness about the health benefits of cycling has made cycle owners become more conscious of bicycle cleaning, frequent lubrication, polishing, and other bicycle maintenance activities. Restraints Certain health risks associated with the use of solvents, such as alcohol ethoxylates, iminodisuccinic acid tetrasodium salt, and others that are further used in producing various bicycle maintenance products Less awareness about using the products in the underdeveloped countries Opportunities Growing inclination toward electric bicycles among individuals



Covid-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to huge disruptions in the supply chain, thus impacting the global bicycle maintenance products market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, as the global situation was back on track, the market also started gaining traction slowly and steadily.

The global bicycle maintenance products market is analyzed across product type and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31268

By product type, the grease and lubes segment held more than two-thirds of the global bicycle maintenance products market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 1.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed through the report include cleaners, braking oil, and degreaser.

Based on region, the market across Europe generated more than three-fifths of the global bicycle maintenance products market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global bicycle maintenance products market report include Dr. O.K. Wack Chemie GmbH, Duck Smart, Dumonde Tech Design Group, Fenwicks Ltd., FINISH LINE USA, JUICE LUBES, MAXIMA RACING OILS, CeramicSpeed, White Lightning Co., MOTOREX-BUCHER GROUP AG, MUC-OFF, PEATY'S, PMS Products Inc., Rock N Roll Lubrication, SILCA, Squirt Cycling Products, Tri-Flow, Weldtite Products Ltd, and ProGold.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bicycle-maintenance-products-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com