Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Is Predicted to Reach USD 707.3 Million by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Increase in the prevalence of drink & drive across the globe and advancements in drug testing devices drive the growth of the global roadside drug testing devices market. By substance, the alcohol segment held the major share in 2021. By region, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global roadside drug testing devices market was estimated at $421.8 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $707.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $421.8 Million Market Size in 2031 $707.3 Million CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 203 Segments Covered Sample type, Substance, End-user, and Region. Drivers Increase in the prevalence of drink and drive across the globe Advancements in drug testing devices Restraints Inaccurate results displayed by the devices at times High cost of the implements Opportunities New norms and regulations by drug enforcement management

Covid-19 scenario-

There was a steep incline in the percentage of people staying home per day, especially during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted the global roadside drug testing devices market negatively.

Nevertheless, these rates were normalized since the second half of 2021, which boosted the market growth.

The global roadside drug testing devices market is analyzed across sample type, substance, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By sample type, the drug segment held around three-fifths of the global roadside drug testing devices market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. The saliva segment is also assessed through the study.

By substance, the alcohol segment held more than two-thirds of the global roadside drug testing devices market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. The drugs segment is also analyzed through the report.

By end-user, the highway police segment contributed to nearly 90% of the global roadside drug testing devices market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The drug enforcement agencies segment is also assessed through the study.

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the global roadside drug testing devices market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global roadside drug testing devices market report include Dräger, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., AK GlobalTech Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Intelligent Fingerprinting, Cannabix Technologies Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., Oranoxis Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and UriTox LLC.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

