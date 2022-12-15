Newborn Screening Market worth $1.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Newborn Screening Market by Product (Instrument, Consumables), Test Type (Dried Blood Spot, Hearing Screening, CCHD), Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Immunoassay, Enzyme Assay, Molecular, Pulse Oximetry), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global newborn screening market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2026 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 1.3 billion by 2026 CAGR 8.3% Historical Data 2019-2026 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, test, By technology, By end user and By region Geographies Covered North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the RoE), APAC (Japan, China, Australia, and the RoAPAC), and the RoW Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Major 10 players covered, including: PerkinElmer (US), Demant A/S (Denmark), Natus Medical (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Medtronic (Ireland), Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Baebies (US), and Recipe Chemicals+Instruments (Germany) and Among others Key Market Opportunities Emerging Markets Key Market Drivers growing prevalence of newborn disorders

The growth in this market is driven by the favourable reimbursement policies, newborn screening madates, increasing awareness about early diagnosis of disease. On the other hand, emerging economies such as China, Brazil and India also provide lucrative opportunities to the players operating in this region.

The report studies the market based on product type, test, technology, end user and region. Based on the product, the newborn screening market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2019, consumables accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening market. The large share of this market segment is mainly due to the constant requirement for consumables in newborn screening. The increasing newborn screening rate across the globe also supports the demand for consumables.

Based on technology, the newborn screening market is segmented into immunoassays & enzymatic assays, tandem mass spectrometry, molecular assays, hearing screening technologies, pulse oximetry, and other technologies. In 2019, the immunoassays & enzymatic assays segment dominated this market. This is mainly due to the wide usage of these assays to screen for disorders in newborns.

The end-user market is segmented into hospitals and clinical laboratories. In 2019, clinical laboratories accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening market due to the robust infrastructure and skilled professionals in labs to conduct newborn screening tests.

The newborn screening market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW). North America is the largest market for newborn screening, followed by Europe. Growth in the North American market can be attributed to the availability of newborn screening programs, favorable reimbursement policies, and a strong market player presence.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is driven by the large newborn pool, increasing screening rate, and rising awareness regarding early diagnosis.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the newborn screening market include Some of the leading players in the newborn screening market are PerkinElmer (US), Demant A/S (Denmark), Natus Medical (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Medtronic (Ireland). Others include Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Baebies (US), Parseq Lab (Russia), and Recipe Chemicals+Instruments (Germany).

