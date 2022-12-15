Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach US$ 41 billion by 2026 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Demand for Calcium Carbonate in Agricultural Firms

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Calcium Carbonate Market size is forecast to reach US$ 41 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026. Rising demand for calcium carbonate in the production of agricultural lime (which is formed when calcium ions in hard water react with carbonate ions to form limescale) is ideal to improve the condition of soil by raising PH level has raised the growth of the market. Also, increasing use of calcium carbonate as an alkalizing agent to treat problems caused by the body's pH being too low is projected to drive the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Calcium-Carbonate-Market-Research-507289



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Calcium Carbonate Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the calcium carbonate market owing to increasing demand from applications such as packaging and paper. Also, the emergence of large emerging economies such as China and India contributes significantly to the overall demand development.

2. Increased demand for treated and clean drinking water is likely to stimulate the use of calcium carbonate which acts as an alkalizing agent and as a water treatment agent to change the pH of untreated water on the basis of its properties.

3. Furthermore, the rising usage of calcium carbonate in paints & coatings as a gloss reducer or enhancer, as well as an extender, a rheology modifier, and a density additive, has raised the growth of the market.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507289



Segmental Analysis:

1. Precipitated calcium carbonate segment held the largest share in the calcium carbonate market in 2020. Precipitated calcium carbonate is also known as refined, purified, or synthetic calcium carbonate. PCC satisfies some purity criteria, it can be used as a direct food additive, as a medicine or as an indirect additive in paper products that come into contact with food.

2. Asia Pacific held the largest share with 38% in calcium carbonate market in 2020. The economies are making extra efforts to ensure the proper functioning of operations in various sectors by preserving the critical protocols needed during the pandemic. As operations resume, several industries have posted good news; for instance, automotive sales in India have improved over the past two months.

3. The plastic sector held the largest share in the calcium carbonate market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Calcium carbonate (CaCO3) is one of the most common mineral fillers in the plastics industry.

4. The commonly used modification to neutralize soil acidity and to provide calcium (Ca) for plant nutrients is calcium carbonate, which is the key ingredient of limestone. Calcium carbonate is suitable for a wide range of agricultural applications, including pH control, conditioners and fillers for fertilizer, and formulations for animal feed.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Calcium Carbonate Industry are -

1. Imerys

2. Minerals Technologies Inc

3. Omya AG

4. Mississippi Lime Company

5. Huber Engineered Materials



Click on the following link to buy the Calcium Carbonate Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507289



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Nano Calcium Carbonate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Nano-Calcium-Carbonate-Market-Research-503456

B. Sodium Carbonate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16251/sodium-carbonate-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062