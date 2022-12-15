BFS Product Market Trend 2030 | Receives A Rapid Boost in Economy Due to High Emerging Demands.

Reports And Data

The global BFS product market size was USD 374.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global BFS Product Market size was USD 374.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. New drug-ready technologies in various stages of development offer new options for pre-filled syringes, as they will be able to administer drugs with higher fill volumes and higher viscosities than subcutaneous injections.

To reduce staff involvement and risk of contamination when packaging liquid pharmaceuticals, more and more pharmaceutical manufacturers are using advanced sterilization techniques. It is preferred for pharmaceutical packaging because it offers advantages such as packaging versatility, low cost of ownership, significant sterility assurance, limited floor space, additional material inventories, and limited labor force. In addition, advances in BFS technology have enabled the packaging of a wider range of containers, including tipped and capped vials, resealable twist-top vials, multi-dose containers, eye wash and contact lens solution bottles. rice field. Injectable cans and beverage bottles for ionic liquids and prefilled syringes and devices for sporting events.

Top Companies Profiled In The Report: Catalent, Inc., Recipharm AB, SALVAT, The Ritedose Corporation, BirgiMefar, Unicep, Pharmapacks, Unolab Manufacturing SL, Merck & Co., Inc., Weiler Engineering, Inc., Curida, and Horizon Therapeutics plc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on product, the market is segmented into bottles, ampoules, vials, prefilled syringes, and others. The prefilled syringe segment accounted for a modest share of sales in 2021. Significant expansion of the prefilled syringe business and advances in syringe filling and finishing operations have been driven by the great need to develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 patients. Additionally, prefilled syringes minimize the number of steps required for injection, reducing the risk of injury and cross-contamination, and improving dosing accuracy. Prefilled syringes are now a widely accepted part of the drug lifecycle and are often considered during Phase II of the drug development process. In addition, the shift to home care and the desire for uniqueness continue to be major drivers of this transition. In addition, new drug-ready technologies in various stages of development offer new options for pre-filled syringes, as they will be able to administer drugs with higher fill volumes and higher viscosities than subcutaneous injections.

On December 9, 2021, Woodstock Sterile Solutions, a renowned blow-fill-seal (BFS) contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO), received a US patent for cold BFS packaging and system technology. Throughout the BFS manufacturing process, this novel approach to advanced aseptic manufacturing helps reduce the effects of temperature on heat-sensitive molecules such as biologics. Within 15 seconds, the BFS process manufactures the container, fills it with product and seals it. All the while, it remains sterile and requires no human intervention. Plastic resin is melted throughout the process of making the container. The residual heat generated by this process makes the product susceptible to heat-related problems such as denaturation and precipitation. Some examples include allergens, proteins, monoclonal antibodies, blood or blood components, vaccines, biologics such as gene therapy.

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest Of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

High-Density Polyethylene

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bottles

Ampoules

Vials

Pre-Filled Syringes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

