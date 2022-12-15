Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) Market Expected to Reach Total revenue of US$ 361.5 bn by 2032-IBM, Amazon and more

Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) Market Segmented By Public Cloud DPaaS, Private Cloud DPaaS, Hybrid Cloud DPaaS Model with Disaster Recovery as a Service

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data protection-as-a-service (DPaaS) Market is a cloud-based service that provides organizations with tools and technologies for protecting and managing their data. DPaaS providers offer a range of solutions, such as backup and recovery, data encryption, and data archiving, to help organizations ensure the availability, integrity, and security of their data.

The DPaaS market has grown in recent years due to the increasing demand for scalable and cost-effective solutions for data protection. Some of the key players in the DPaaS market include IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services.

The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market is anticipated to increase from US$ 28.0 billion to US$ 361.5 billion from 2022 to 2032, at a CAGR of 29.2%, according to a study by Persistence Market Research. The market has grown by US$333,5 billion in total. DPaaS helps companies deal with these data protection challenges by offering reasonably cost cloud services. It is simpler to administer a range of services through a single interface with a multi-tenant paradigm known as DPaaS.

Key Companies

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Dell EMC

Commvault Systems, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Quantum Corporation

Asigra, Inc.

Moreover, the growing stringency in regulations and standards, such as the GDPR policy and Data Protection Act, continues to put more obligations on enterprises to comply. As a result, it builds more pressure on the enterprises to carry out regular checks and focus on their compliance framework to evidence their accountability. Besides, the advent of cloud computing and software-defined data centers with virtualized infrastructure components are expected to further fuel growth prospects.

Key Takeaways

Private Cloud is expected to grow at a high rate in the deployment model type of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market, with a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period.

The Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market in the US is expected to be worth US$ 72.5 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 26.8% over the forecast period.

The market size for Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) in China is expected to reach $54.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.8% during the research period.

Japan is expected to reach a market size of US$ 33.6 billion in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market by 2032, with a CAGR of 30.7% during the research period.

Brazil is expected to have a market size for Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) of US$ 19.9 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 28.7% during the research period.

By 2032, Australasia is expected to reach a market size of US$ 4.4 billion in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market, with a CAGR of 34.2% during the research period.

“The deployment of DPaaS has increased in organizations across the globe, owing to the advantages of better network security and advanced data security, which in turn is expected to propel the market growth,” remarks a PMR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) is extremely fragmented, with many major and small enterprises operating at the regional and country levels. Prominent players in the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Inc., Dell Inc., Amazon Web series Inc., Veritas Technologies LLC, HP Development Company, Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, Quantum Corporation, Asgira Inc., among others.

In April 2020, The Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) E990 was developed by Hitachi Vantara. This is the latest storage platform for midsize corporate users from the company. Low latency on the E990 enhances enterprise applications, and data backup lowers processing costs.

In November 2019, Nutanix, Inc. had published the results of its second worldwide Enterprise Cloud Index survey & research study, which evaluates how organizations are performing with private, hybrid, and public cloud usage. The report found that firms are aiming to transfer their expenditures to hybrid cloud architectures rapidly in the years ahead, with organizations reporting steady and large hybrid deployment intentions.

Key Segments Covered in the DPaaS Market Report

DPaaS by Deployment Model

Public Cloud DPaaS

Private Cloud DPaaS

Hybrid Cloud DPaaS

DPaaS by Services

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

DPaaS by End User

DPaaS for Large Enterprises

DPaaS for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Region

North America DPaaS Market

Latin America DPaaS Market

Europe DPaaS Market

Asia Pacific DPaaS Market

Middle East & Africa DPaaS Market

