Acrylamide Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

High Demand from Oil & Gas Industry and Clothing and Apparel Items will deive the growth of Acrylamide Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Acrylamide Market size is estimated to reach US$4.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. Acrylamide is a white odorless organic compound which is produced by hydrolysis of acrylonitrile, and the hydrolysis is mainly catalyzed by sulfuric acid and enzymes like nitrile hydratase. The organic compound finds its application in production of polyacrylamide which is used as flocculent in water treatment, as oil recovery agent in refineries, as stabilizer in paper production, and as water repellent in textile sector. The factors like increased in paper consumption, growing demand for textile items, growing demand for oil & gas, and increase in government spending in water treatment are driving the growth of acrylamide industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the acrylamide industry, as the region consists of major end users of the acrylamide like textile, paper and food & beverage sector in major economies like India & China, with China being largest textile and paper maker

2. Acrylamide is also largely used in cosmetics & personal care products where it is used as a stabilizer, binder, and thickener due to its foaming, anti-static, and lubricating properties.

3. As a chemical intermediate, acrylamide is used in the production of organic chemicals, which are further used as a feedstock for medical, pharmaceutical, biochemical, and agriculture applications



Segmental Analysis:

1. Polyacrylamide held a significant share in acrylamide market in 2021, with a share of over 45%. Polyacrylamide is a polyolefin which is majorly used as flocculent in water treatment process, and in paper sector it is used to improve the pulp dewatering performance which increases the strength of the paper.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in acrylamide market in 2021, with a share of over 24%. The rapid industrialization in sectors like paper and textiles in countries like India, Japan, China and the increase in water treatment capacity in major economies like China has driven the demand for acrylamide in these regions.

3. Textile sector held a significant share in acrylamide market in 2021, with a share of over 29%. Acrylamide being an organic compound is used as sizing agent and finishing agent for fabric post-treatment and also it is used as flocculent purification of textile printing and dyeing waste water.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Acrylamide Industry are -

1. DOW Chemical Company

2. Ashland

3. Mitsui Chemical Inc

4. Cytec Industries Incorporated

5. Yongsan Chemicals Inc.



