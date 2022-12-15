Cosmeceuticals Market Size to Boost USD$51.6 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 8.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Mounting hair and skin-associated problems are anticipated to boost Cosmeceuticals Market demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Cosmeceuticals Market size is estimated to reach $51.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cosmeceutical is a term coined by the cosmetic industry to demarcate products that are a blend of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals and are proficient in extending beauty and skincare benefits as they are laden with bioactive ingredients such as glycosaminoglycans. Cosmeceuticals have several applications such as protection against harmful UV-rays, reducing dark complexion, helping pigmentation hitches, anti-aging, and many more. They generally come in lotion and cream forms. Moreover, the heavy presence of antioxidants in these products makes them of utmost significance in foiling the oxidative mutilation perpetrated by the free radical attack. Cosmeceuticals help in treating impaired skin cells by promoting healthy cellular proliferation and extending synergistic effects. Hyaluronic acid is one of the most widely recognized anti-aging cosmeceuticals. In order to meet certain criteria or industry standards, quality control is practiced staggeringly during the production of cosmeceuticals. Furthermore, expanding pharmacology advancements, rising demand for antibacterial and anti-inflammatory products, enlarging consumer awareness, mounting body-shaming issues, escalating disposable income, and western influence in developing countries are factors set to drive the growth of the Cosmeceuticals Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the North America Cosmeceuticals Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to look sensitiveness, the higher influence of widespread Hollywood industry, and higher living standards. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. The emergence of technologies like nanotechnology and stem cell technology, rising urban population, spectacular marketing strategies are undertaken by players in the market are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Cosmeceuticals Market. Side-effects associated with artificial cosmeceuticals and crippled demand because of the pandemic are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cosmeceuticals Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to changing lifestyles because of sweeping modernizations. In addition to that, online platforms offer jaw-dropping deals and discounts to onboard as many customers as they can.

2. the Skincare and hair care segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to hair problems like hair fall greasy hair, split ends, premature graying of hairs, dandruff, and damaged hair.

3. The Cosmeceuticals Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the high influence of the Hollywood industry, high disposable incomes, better lifestyles, and high awareness among citizens toward cosmeceuticals.

4. With widespread pollution, sedentary habits, poor ingestion habits, bacterial illnesses, millions across the globe are reeling under the weight of skin problems. According to the American Cancer Society, the US will likely report nearly 99,780 melanoma cases in 2022. Moreover, approximately 125 million (3 percent of the world population) people across the globe have psoriasis. Considering the worsening air quality and swift ozone layer depletion the incidences are likely to escalate in the future.

5. More and more people are using such products to disguise skin imperfections, vitiligo, pigmentation problem, acne, rashes, and many more. By 2050, the global urban population is awaited to cross 6 billion; whereas, the old-age population is likely to reach over 2 billion.

6. Cosmeceuticals are not always beneficial for skin health, many times they further worsen the conditions. Many exfoliating ingredients are home to alpha-hydroxy acids that leads to severe skin irritations. Moreover, in order to make the skin look hydrated and glossy anti-aging products like hyaluronic acid draw moisture from deep parts of the skin which worsens the nasolabial lines and dryness problem over time.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cosmeceuticals industry are -

1. Avon

2. Croda International

3. BASF

4. Loreal

5. Allergan

