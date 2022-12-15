Natural Fatty Alcohols Market worth $7.7 billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 4.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Natural Fatty Alcohols Market size is forecast to reach $7.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. Natural fatty alcohols are long-chain alcohols that are derived from sources such as tropical oils, animal fats, soft oils, and more. These long-chain alcohols are one of the most prominent aliphatic compounds, which act as non-ionic surfactants and are commonly employed in cleaning materials. Since petrochemical-based fatty alcohols have significant and harmful consequences, global demand is high for natural fatty alcohols. The rapid growth of the personal care industry has increased the demand for thickeners, emollients, and emulsifiers; thereby, fueling the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Natural Fatty Alcohols Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the natural fatty alcohol market, owing to the increasing personal care and cosmetic products industry in the region. The population growth and per capita income is a key factor in the region's rising personal care and cosmetic products industry.

2. Fatty alcohols are also a cost-effective alternative for petrochemicals and are biodegradable. To prevent petrochemical dependence and reduce carbon footprint, industries move their emphasis from chemicals derived to bio-based raw materials, which is driving the market growth.

3. Moreover, during the forecast period, volatile prices, and strict regulations from several government agencies associated with the adverse effects of petrochemical-based fatty alcohols on the environment are expected to increase the demand for natural fatty alcohols.



Segmental Analysis :

1. The household and industrial cleaning segment held the largest share in the natural fatty alcohols market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of long-chain alcohols derived from sources such as tropical oils, animal fats, and soft oils for cleaning purposes.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the natural fatty alcohols market in 2020 up to 39% and is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of aliphatic compounds in various end-use applications, such as personal care and industrial & domestic cleaning application as thickeners, emollients, and emulsifiers.

3. To boost demand for bio-based chemicals, changing customer preferences have been observed. Over the past decade, public consciousness of the environmental effects of harmful petroleum-based goods has increased exponentially. Growing environmental issues are prompting eco-friendly goods to be used by customers.

4. The personal care and cosmetic sector are booming in varied regions due to the increasing demand from consumers. And they are extensively used in personal care products, mainly skin lotions, hair products, and creams, as they help create smoother creams, thicker lotions, and more stable foam products.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Natural Fatty Alcohols Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Procter & Gamble

3. Sasol

4. Shell Chemicals

5. Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad



