BAPP Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Bolstering Growth of the Medical & Pharmaceutical Sector is driving the BAPP Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The BAPP Market size is estimated to reach more than US$150 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The BAPP or 2,2-Bis[4-(4-aminophenoxy) phenyl]propane, is a monomer, which is used to prepare polyimide and is synthesized from bisphenol A and p-chloronitrobenzene via nucleophilic substitution reaction. The BAPP is utilized for applications in polyimide monomers, semiconductors and various plastic products, which act as a driving factor in the BAPP industry. In addition, growing end-use industries such as aerospace, electronics, plastics, pharmaceuticals and others are fueling the growth scope for BAPP. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the BAPP Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the BAPP Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished electronics production, rising aerospace base, flourishing demand for plastics and industrialization, thereby boosting growth in this region.

2. The flourishing electronics sector across the world is propelling the demand for BAPP for major utilization in semiconductors, smartphones, integrated circuits and others, thereby contributing to the BAPP market size.

3. However, the toxicity and health hazards associated with the BAPP or 2,2-Bis[4-(4-aminophenoxy)phenyl] propane act as a challenging factor in the BAPP industry.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The polyimide monomers segment held a significant BAPP Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. BAPP or 2,2-Bis[4-(4-aminophenoxy) phenyl]propane is widely utilized in polyimide resins for applicability in major industries, majorly electronics.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest BAPP Market share in 2021 up to 44.8%. The robust growth of BAPP in this region is influenced by the rising production of electronics, established the base for aerospace, the flourishing pharmaceutical sector and urbanization trends. The electronics sector is significantly accelerating in APAC due to factors such as robust demand for consumer electronic devices, soaring production base and urbanization.

3. The electronics held a significant BAPP Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. BAPP or 2,2-Bis[4-(4-aminophenoxy) phenyl]propane has growing applicability in the electronics sector for circuits, semiconductors, smartphones and others.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the BAPP Industry are -

1. SEIKA Group

2. UIV Chem

3. Nanjing Leading Chemical

4. Changzhou Sunshine Pharmaceutical

5. Wilshire Technologies



