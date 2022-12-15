CMA CGM Group wants to invest in air cargo in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, December 15 -

HÀ NỘI — CMA CGM has announced that it has prepared procedures to ask Việt Nam's Government to allow it to operate in air cargo service.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Vice-President for public affairs, governmental contracts & business development of CMA CGM as part of PM Chinh’s official visit to the European countries.

Since 1994, the CMA CGM Group has invested in port infrastructure in Việt Nam through its joint-venture partnership with Sowatco and Mitsui on the VICT Terminal in HCMC City. Another joint venture partnership with Gemadept has been operational in the new deep-sea water Gemalink terminal since 2020.

The Group also currently provides air freight services with CC Air Cargo Company and land logistics services with CEVA Logistics.

During the meeting, the Group's leaders also mentioned the expansion of Gemalink terminal project in phase 2 and its preparation for investment in a dry port in the southern of Việt Nam. — VNS