Huawei Vietnam receives certificate for its efforts to train talents in the ICT industry

VIETNAM, December 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Huawei Vietnam was honoured to receive a certificate of merit from the Việt Nam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) for their positive contribution to the development and training of human resources and talents for Việt Nam ICT industry 2022 (ICT Best Human resource and Talent Contribution Award 2022).

The certificate was awarded at the closing ceremony of Seeds for the Future 2022 season 7. In addition, Huawei Vietnam awarded training certificates to 50 talented students of the Seeds for the Future Programme, and awarded a prize of US$15,000 to the Vietnamese team that won the second prize at the Tech4Good 2021 contest with the Earlie project.

Seeds for the Future is Huawei's global CSR programme, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to helping today's young generation lead tomorrow's industries. The Seeds for the Future 2022 programme has the participation of 50 talented students. Students had the opportunity to explore the latest technologies in 5G, AI, Cloud, and IoT together with leading international experts, through the Huawei iLearning X online learning platform.

At the closing ceremony, David Wei, CEO of Huawei Vietnam, said: "We believe that a country's strength is achieved on the platform of education, so we accelerate digital transformation, developing digital talent team is an important task. Therefore, we attach great importance to talent development and cultivation. This is why we organise Seeds for the Future programme in the long term, with the desire to share Huawei’s experiences and practices in the ICT field, help build a local talent ecosystem, and jointly build a fully connected, intelligent world.” — VNS