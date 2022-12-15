Global Dental CBTC-China Market In-depth Insights and its Forecast to 2029
Dental CBTC-China is a novel technology that aids dentists in the diagnosis and treatment of oral illnesses by using computer-aided dental imaging. Numerous advantages of the technology include its capacity to expedite the diagnostic process and its potential to provide more precise treatment.Due of the potential advantages for patients and dentists, the Dental CBTC-China industry is expanding quickly.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The dental CBTC-China market is anticipated to be dominated by the medium FOV CBTC. This kind of CBTC is affordable and offers high-quality images. Due to its capacity to record stunning photos and movies of the patient's teeth, large FOV camera systems are becoming more and more popular.
The process of treatment planning include developing a plan for the restoration or replacement of teeth based on an evaluation of their state and desired outcomes. In addition to treating toothaches and other oral health issues, patient care includes educating patients about oral hygiene and oral health.
According to estimates, the dental CBTC market is expanding most quickly in the Asia-Pacific region. This is a result of changing consumer spending habits in this area and rising demand for high-tech dental care solutions.
Prominent Key Players of the Global Dental CBTC-China Market
• Danaher
• Planmeca Group
• Sirona
• New Tom(Cefla)
• Carestream
• VATECH
• J.Morita
• ASAHI
• Villa
• Yoshida
• Acteon
• Meyer
• LargeV
Key Market Segments Table: Global Dental CBTC-China Market
Based on types, the Global Dental CBTC-China Market is primarily split into:
• Large FOV
• Medium FOV
• Other
By Application, the global Dental CBTC-China Market is divided into:
• Routine Inspection
• Clinical Diagnosis
• Treatment Planning
• Patient Care
Measurement Center by geography, the global Dental CBTC-China Market is divided into:
• North China
• Asia-Pacific Region
• Northeast China
• East China
• Central & South China
• Southwest China
• Northwest China
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The Dental CBTC-China Market has been significantly impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19. The violence has hampered trade, production, and transportation in the area, which has reduced demand for dental supplies and services. The market could rebound in the next years, nevertheless, as long as the world economies continue to expand.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Global Dental CBTC-China Market
High starting costs, a shortage of experienced labour, and a lack of infrastructure are the main obstacles to the expansion of the dental CBTC-China business. Global demand for dental CBTC technology has increased as a result of growing awareness of the significance of oral health. This has mostly been caused by reasons including an ageing population, greater knowledge of the value of oral health, and an increase in the number of procedures done to restore teeth.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
Reduction in the number of patients and waiting times: With CBTC, patients can be seen right away and only have to wait a little while for their appointment. Better patient care results from a reduction in the number of patients and waiting times.
Better results for patients due to increased accuracy and efficiency: The use of digital technology improves accuracy and efficiency in dentistry. Additionally, it assists in lowering the possibility of procedural errors.
Why is a Global Dental CBTC-China Market Research Report so Important?
