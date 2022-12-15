Compressor Oil Market Size to Boost $9.8 billion By 2026 | CAGR 6.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Consumption of Compressor Oil from Automotive Industry are expected to grow the Compressor Oil Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Compressor Oil Market size is forecast to reach $9.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Compressor oil offers various properties such as viscosity, chemical stability, dielectric strength & moisture, and others which are expected to grow the demand from end-use industries. These oils are used for lubrication, removal of heat, and for sealing. Additionally, polyalkylene glycol synthetic oil is used in rotary screws and reciprocating compressors as it is either water-soluble or oil-soluble. Thus, it is used as worm gear oils, fire-resistant lubricants, metal-working fluids, and brake fluids due to their various properties such as anti-oxidation, low volatility in high temperature, biodegradable, eco-friendly, water solubility, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Compressor Oil Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the compressor oil market, due to the high consumption of compressor oil in emerging and developing Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and others.

2. Growing demand for compressor oil as they help to reduce production cost in various end-use industries such as chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, and others. According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), in the United States, chemical exports are expected to grow by US$ 134.5 billion in 2021.

3. Increasing demand for synthetic lubricants as they have various properties such as anti-oxidation, excellent thermal stability, excellent viscosity index, and others is estimated to growing the compressor oil market size.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The synthetic oil segment is projected to witness the highest share of 53% in the compressor oil market in 2020 as it comes with excellent properties such as anti-oxidation and thermal stability. Polyalphaolefins synthetic oil can contribute to an extended service life of machine parts at a low cost.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the compressor oil market in 2020 with a share of more than 41%. China and India are expected to witness high demand for compressor oil during the forecast period, with the growing need from the oil & gas industry, automotive industry, chemical & petrochemical industry, and others.

3. Chemical & petrochemical sector held the largest share in the compressor oil market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during this forecast period of 2021-2026, as compressor oil increases the service of machine, reduces operational cost & power consumption during operation.

4. Compressor oil lubricants are used for inflating vehicles, cars, and motorcycle tires. These air compressor oil used to transfer power to the machine and engines. Compressor oil is used in the production cycle of the automotive industry due to its ease of maintenance and reduction in operative costs.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Compressor Oil Industry are -

1. BASF

2. Dow Chemicals

3. Clariant

4. AkzoNobel

5. Hunstman Corporation



