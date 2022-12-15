Dry Mix Mortar Market to Reach US$50.9 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing population in developing countries coupled with the increase in demand for infrastructure is driving the Dry Mix Mortar Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Dry Mix Mortar Market size is expected to be valued at US$50.9 billion by the end of the year 2027 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. Dry mix mortar is generally made of three ingredients such as cement, cement grouts, sand, and admixtures such as wall putty, reinforced concrete, and others. Dry mix mortar is high quality premix that is used for plastering and masonry activities. It is originally manufactured with cement such as Portland cement with well graded river sand and some admixtures as per the requirement of dry mix and is used in various applications such as tile adhesives, plastering, tile joint fillers, floor screeds and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Dry Mix Mortar Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the dry mix mortar market owing to increase in demand from the construction industry in countries like China, India and South Korea in the APAC region.

2. Government initiatives to develop infrastructure is majorly driving the dry mix mortar market.

3. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the dry mix mortar market witnessed slow growth owing to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Cement grouts segment held the largest share in dry mix mortar market in the year 2021. Cement grouts are used in forming pressure to fill forms, voids and cracks while adding cement or reinforced concrete in various establishments. Cement grout is generally made from a mixture of water, cement and sand that is used in filling voids, pressure grouting, connecting sections of pre-cast concrete, embedding rebar in masonry walls and ceiling joints such as those between tiles.

2. According to Asian Development Bank, developing countries in Asia will invest US$26 trillion in infrastructure from 2016 to 2030, or US$1.7 trillion per year. This will further lead to an increase in the number of infrastructure projects taking place every year in the region. This will also further increase the demand for the dry mix mortar market for various uses such tile adhesives, plastering, floor screeds, and others in the Asia Pacific region.

3. Tile adhesive segment held the largest share in the dry mix mortar market in the year 2021. The increase in the number of building activities across the globe is majorly driving the demand for tile adhesives segment in the dry mix mortar market. Tile adhesives are a special type of glue that is used in sticking tiles together.

4. Commercial construction industry held the largest share in the dry mix mortar market in the year 2021. The increase in the number of government initiatives and investments in developing the public infrastructure is one of the major factors driving the dry mix mortar market.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dry Mix Mortar Industry are -

1. Ardex Group

2. Sika AG

3. Wacker Chemie AG

4. Parex Group,

5. Samex



