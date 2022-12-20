Perspective of Lula´s government in Brazil during 2023-26

The history of the PT (Workers Party) is of a deep intruision of labor unions in the pubic administration. Lula III may follow that strategy during 2023-26.

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, December 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This essay predicts that Lula´s government will be based on its previous style of administrations (2003-16). At that time, Lula made an intense use of committees, councils and conferences to deal with diverse subjects (health, education, work, environment, etc.). This "assembleism" gave voice to the bases, but it made public administration slow and politicized. This has been very detrimental to economic growth. The first signs of Lula III suggest a replication of that style of government. What will the Lula III government like?The PT (Workers' Party), founded on February 10, 1980, was born under the influence of ideas of Trade Unionism Marxism and Catholicism. From the beginning, it presented itself as a defender of the destitute classes. But Lula and the PT lawmakers did not sign the 1988 Constitution, nor the Fiscal Responsibility Law in 2000. They contested the Real Plan and the flexible exchange rate and inflation targeting systems. For the party, the Entrepreneur-State is the locomotive of economic development. The PT has always been against privatization. This position has already been announced by Lula for the period 2023-26. There was a time when movements led by the Workers' Party promoted invasions of rural and urban properties.In the prevous mandate (2003-16) PT intensely activated numerous local, municipal, state committees and national conferences. The alleged objective was to obtain suggestions for public policies. So were the councils and conferences for the elderly, women, water resources, the fight against discrimination, the rights of the disabled, the solidary economy, cities, youth, child labor and many others.In virtually all cases, the discussions in these groups were endless and the conclusions (when obtained) swelled the reports that accumulated in public agencies. “Assembleism” delayed government decisions.Holding these meetings generated expenses for the government (travel, space rental, food, advisory services, etc.). Until 2014, more than six million Brazilians had participated in the various assemblies. This system is likely to continue during 2023-26. The first signs were seen in the creation of 31 thematic groups with more than 30 participants to make the transition between the Bolsonaro and Lula governments.Assembleism is detrimental do the economy. There are actions that require speed and technical competence. This is the case of controlling the public deficit, for example, which is crucial to attracting investment. Equally important are actions to increase labor productivity. In other words, Lula will have to implement an austere economic policy in an environment that demands assembleism, job creation and spending.With the PT in power, the possibilities of privatization will diminish. During the electoral campaign, Lula announced a plan to review the concessions made by Jair Bolsonaro. In his mandate, Bolsonaro privatized 1/3 of state-owned companies (73 companies) which generated around BRL 300 billion. 28 In the area of transport alone, the concessions yielded BRL 100 billion, and could reach BRL 200 billion by the end of 2022.Because it does not like privatizations, the militancy of the PT and its associates may want to control the Brazilian regulatory agencies for telecommunication, energy, water, aiport, etc. as they did in previous governments. This is a sensitive area. Any complication in the field of concession regulation may discourage heavy investments in the areas of energy, sanitation, oil, communications and others.During the 14 years of the PT government, with the penetration of union activists and NGOs in the government bureaucracy and in the various councils, commissions and conferences, there was also an increase in corruption that dominated the last years of the Lula government, as was the case of the "petrolão”.Lula may change his style fos 2023-26. He knows that economic growth is essential for strengthening the government and the ruler's survival. This change may hapen but it is too early to kown.To download the full paper goes to www.josepastore.com.br