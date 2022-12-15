US-Blow Moulding Market to Reach US$19,894 million by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The US-Blow Moulding Market was valued at US$15,600 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$19,894 million by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Blow moulding involves injection moulding and extrusion blow moulding that find its massive use in a wide range of end-use industries. Blow moulding finds its high uses in the food and beverage industry as it assists in the high quality and precise manufacturing of plastic bottles, plastic drums, containers, and other plastic packaging parts in the desired shape. The food and beverage industry is expanding in the US with increasing spending, and this will contribute to the market’s growth in the forecast. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the US-Blow Moulding Market highlights the following areas -

1. High-density polyethylene is leading the US-blow moulding market. This type of material offers a good moisture barrier and allows the production of opaque packaging products, making it a suitable choice in the market.

2. The food & beverage industry will drive the market’s growth in the forecast period. For instance, according to data by the United States of Agriculture, countries like the US have higher food spending compared to other countries globally.

3. The household care sector will drive the market’s growth in the forecast period. For instance, as per the January 2019 data by American Chemical Society, demand for detergents is increasing in the US market with brands like Tide capturing the highest market share in the US laundry market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. High-density polyethylene held the largest market share in the US-blow moulding market in 2021 with a market share of up to 45%. HDPE is a chemically inert material that offers easy and cost-effective processing. This type of material also provides a superior moisture barrier and allows the production of excellent hollow packaging products.

2. The snack foods application segment held the largest market share in the US-blow moulding market in 2021 with a market share of 22%. Blow moulding finds its massive utilization in the manufacturing of plastic containers and bags for the packaging of a wide variety of snack foods such as cereal bars, potato chips, crackers, etc.

3. The food & beverage industry held the largest market share in the US-blow moulding market in 2021 with a market share of 40%. The high demand for blow moulding is attributed to the rising food & beverage industry in the country.

4. The US accounts for one of the largest markets for household care products. The increasing concern for hygiene among consumers in the country is increasing the demand for household care products.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the US-Blow Moulding Industry are -

1. Apex Plastics

2. Berry Global

3. The Plastic Forming Company

4. Agri-Industrial Plastics

5. Creative Blow Mold Tooling



