Electroactive Polymers Market worth $4.1 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 8.1% - IndustryARC

Rapid growth of the energy generation industry has increased the demand for electroactive polymers; thereby, fueling the Electroactive Polymers Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Electroactive Polymers Market size is forecast to reach $4.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026. Electroactive polymers such as polyvinylidene fluoride have various advantages over electromechanical ceramics, such as flexible, lightweight, fracture tolerant, piezoelectric effect and easy to mold, owing to which in recent years, electroactive polymers (EAPs) have drawn much attention as actuating materials for robots, micro machines, and many other applications. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Electroactive Polymers Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the electroactive polymers market, owing to the increasing demand for the electroactive polymers industry in the region. The increasing urbanization coupled with the rising population in APAC is the major factor driving the demand for electroactive polymers.

2. Electroactive polymers are extensively used for corrosion-preventing coatings in ferrous and non-ferrous alloys, actuators, damped harmonic oscillator, metamorphic biomaterials, and protective fabrics points. These properties of electroactive polymers are projected to increase market growth.

3. Electroactive polymers due to its unique properties find application in different end-use industries. These are lighter in weight, more durable, and have better conductive properties, unlike conventional materials (metals). During the forecast period, this factor is anticipated to drive the market.

4. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under lockdown, due to which the projects and operations of various industries such as energy generation and automotive are disruptively stopped, which is hampering the electroactive polymers market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The conductive polymers segment held the largest share in the electroactive polymers market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR 8.5% over 2021-2026. The significant class of functional materials that have certain useful properties of both organic polymers (such as strength, plasticity, flexibility, strength, elasticity) and semiconductors (such as electric conductivity) are conducting polymers (CPs).

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the electroactive polymers market in 2020 up to 38%, owing to the escalating medical device industry in the region. A key factor behind the growth of the region's electroactive polymer market is the large demand for electroactive polymers for the manufacture of advanced implant devices for medical conditions.

3. The actuator segment held the largest share in the electroactive polymers market in 2020 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% for forecast period. To maximize the actuation capability and durability, effective fabrication, shaping, and electrode techniques are being developed.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Electroactive Polymers Industry are -

1. Solvay,

2. Parker Hannifin,

3. Agfa-Gevaert,

4. 3M,

5. Merck,



