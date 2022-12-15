Medical Imaging Phantoms Market is Growing at CAGR 4.3%, With Size, Share, Analysis, Growth and Forecast by 2028
The medical imaging phantoms market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on medical imaging phantoms market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the disease burden of lifestyle-associated disorders such as cardiac failure, chronic kidney disease and so forth is escalating the growth of medical imaging phantoms market.
Phantoms are objects that are created to estimate and observe the quality of the image beam. These are utilized instead of human subjects. They are utilized in the biomedical research to check whether the systems and methods employed for the human body imaging are operating correctly.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market in the forecast period are the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases like HIV and cancer. Furthermore, the increase in the rates of the accidents and the demand for an advanced screening is further propelling growth of the medical imaging phantoms market. On the other hand, the rise in the issues concerning the expenses is further estimated to impede the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market in the timeline period.
In addition, the rise in the pool of underserved patients, a increase in the number of the urban population, and the occurrence of suitable insurance regulations will further provide potential opportunities for the medical imaging phantoms market growth in the coming years. However, the intricate maintenance and constrained time might further challenge the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market in the near future.
Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Scope and Market Size
The medical imaging phantoms market is segmented on the basis of device type, material and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of device type, the medical imaging phantoms market is segmented into X-ray/fluoroscopy phantoms, ultrasound phantoms, CT phantoms, MRI phantoms, nuclear imaging phantoms, others.
On the basis of material, the medical imaging phantoms market is segmented into stimulating devices, false organ. Simulating devices is further sub segmented into X-ray/, ultrasound, CT, MRI, nuclear imaging, others. False organs is further sub segmented into X-ray/, ultrasound, CT, MRI, nuclear imaging, others.
On the basis of end users, the medical imaging phantoms market is segmented into hospitals, academic and research institutes, diagnostic and reference laboratories, medical device companies.
Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Country Level Analysis
The medical imaging phantoms market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the medical imaging phantoms market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the medical imaging phantoms market due to the rise in the healthcare expenses. Furthermore, the installation of various medical imaging devices such as CT scanners and MRI devices will further boost the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market in the region du7ring the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the medical imaging phantoms market due to the rise in the lifestyle-associated disorders such as cardiac failure. Moreover, the rise in the number of skilled professionals is further anticipated to propel the growth of the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market in the region in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape and Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Share Analysis
The major players covered in the medical imaging phantoms market report are Biodex, Inc., Carville Limited., Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Dielectric Manufacturing., Gold Standard Phantoms., Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Modus Medical Devices Inc., Leeds Test Objects., PhantomX., Pure Imaging Phantoms, PTW Freiburg GmbH, The Phantom Laboratory, simutec.com, Frank Shield, Fluke, Newmatic Medical, Image Owl, Imaging Solutions Pty Ltd, Cone Instruments, Quart GmbH, among other domestic and global players.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3: Medical Imaging Phantoms Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Medical Imaging Phantoms Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
SWOT Analysis
