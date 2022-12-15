Global Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the farm machinery and equipment market share is predicted to reach a value of $215.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The farm machinery and equipment market is expected to grow to $277.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) applications in farm equipment is expected to drive the market for farm machinery and equipment.

Key Trends In The Farm Machinery And Equipment Market

Eco-friendly electric tractors are likely to be an emerging trend in the farm machinery and equipment market. Eco-friendly tractors operate through electronic batteries that can be recharged simply by plugging them into a standard socket and don’t require any kind of fuel that creates air pollution. There are also many tractors where farmers can install wind or solar power to produce electricity to charge the tractor’s batteries. For instance, in India, in March 2020, a startup company Celestial E-Mobility launched an electric tractor, which is not only eco-friendly and cost-effective but also gives the same power as that of its diesel counterpart and is available cheaper than diesel tractors. The zero-emission tractor features battery swapping, and regenerative braking, and also helps to power an UPS.

Overview Of The Farm Machinery And Equipment Market

The farm machinery and equipment market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing agricultural and farm machinery and equipment, and other turfs and grounds care equipment, including planting, harvesting, and grass mowing equipment (except lawn and garden-type). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Farm Machinery And Equipment Market Segmentation

· By Type: Cultivator, Rotator, Chisel Plow, Harvester, Roller, Field Sprayer And Spreader, Irrigation System, Livestock equipment, Tractors, Other Types

· By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

· By Operation: Manual, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous

· By Application: Spraying, Water Supply And Conservation, Cultivation, Harvesting, Seeding, Weeding, Livestock Farming, Other Applications

· By Geography: The global farm machinery and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western

Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AGCO Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V, Escorts Group, ISEKI & Co. Ltd, John Deere (Deere & Company), Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth farm machinery and equipment market research. The market report analyzes farm machinery and equipment market size, farm machinery and equipment global market growth drivers, farm machinery and equipment global market segments, farm machinery and equipment global market major players, farm machinery and equipment global market growth across geographies, and farm machinery and equipment global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

