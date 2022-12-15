Popcorn Market Size to Increase US$2.78 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing theatres and multiplexes and increase in the number of microwaves is the major factors driving the growth of the market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Popcorn Market size is forecast to reach $10.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Popcorn is a variety of corn kernel that extends and puffs up when it gets heated. A kernel popcorn hull contains the starchy shell endosperm that has 14-20% moisture content in it and it turns steam as the kernel gets heated. It is a type of snack that is made of corn kernel. It has high nutritional content and is consumed as a snack food. It exist in two forms that is ready to eat popcorn and microwave popcorn. Caramel corn is made of popcorn coated with a sugar or molasses based caramel candy shell. Popcorns are rich and concentrated sources of polyphenolic compounds, fiber, vitamin B, antioxidants, and several other proteins. Increasing theatres and multiplexes and increase in the number of microwaves is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Change in eating habits of consumers and increasing awareness regarding the improvement in digestive system is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Popcorn Market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Popcorn Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Popcorn Market in 2020 owing to the increase in a huge number of commercial places and increasing awareness regarding healthy food. The Popcorn Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing usage of nutritional supplements and increasing consumer inclination towards healthy diets are likely to aid the market growth of the Popcorn Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Popcorn Market report.

4. High competition and stringent regulations is poised to create the hurdles for the Popcorn Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Popcorn Market Segment Analysis – By Product : Ready-to-Eat held the largest share in the Popcorn Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the various health benefits that are associated with it.

Popcorn Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Household held the largest share in the Popcorn Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the various health benefits that are associated with ready-to-eat popcorns.

Popcorn Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Popcorn Market with a major share of 35.2% in 2020. This is owing to the increasing demand of popcorns for inculcating flavors. Increasing inclination of the consumers towards the healthy diet, and increasing number of applications in the commercial sectors is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Popcorn Industry are -

1. The Hershey Company

2. The Hain Celestial Group Inc

3. Weaver Popcorn Company Inc.

4. Eagle Family Foods Group LLC

5. Conagra Brands Inc.

