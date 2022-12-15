Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO INNO DAY 2022

OPPO has unveiled the first product under its OHealth brand, the OHealth H1 family health monitor, alongside its second self-developed chip, the MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, and OPPO Air Glass 2, empowering users with truly intelligent living experiences.

Through its belief in Virtuous Innovation, OPPO will open up more possibilities to empower a better future together with more partners.

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - OPPO today held its annual technology event, OPPO INNO DAY 2022, in an online format streamed live. Themed 'Empowering a Better Future', the event showcased OPPO's determination to enrich its four Smart Initiatives in smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning to deliver more innovation for good and build an inclusive and more positive future for all.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/147974_2e07377c8482b860_002full.jpg

Enjoy a smarter life with OHealth H1, MariSilicon Y and Air Glass 2

As part of its four Smart Initiatives, OPPO has invested a significant amount of resources in developing its smart health technology. Not only did OPPO establish the OPPO Health Lab in 2021 to develop proactive approaches to help users build healthy lifestyles, this year OPPO also created a new smart healthcare sub-brand, OHealth.

During INNO DAY 2022, OPPO unveiled the first product under its OHealth brand, the OHealth H1 family health monitor. The OHealth H1 combines six health data monitoring functions intended for family use into a single device, including measurement of blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep tracking. Through high-precision sensors and industry-leading health algorithms, the OHealth H1 will help users take better care of the health of the entire family. Unlike the industrial designs of traditional medical equipment, the OHealth H1 is a super-light device that weighs just 95g and features aesthetic rounded edges and a concentric oval design. This makes it easy for users to take the OHealth H1 with them anywhere, helping them to integrate regular health measurements into their daily routines.

The OHealth H1 sets the stage for OPPO's ambition to build a bridge to better healthcare, offering smart, professional, and convenient healthcare solutions to users, hospitals, and clinics.

The OHealth H1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/147974_2e07377c8482b860_003full.jpg

Following the first self-developed dedicated imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, OPPO unveiled the second member of the MariSilicon family - the all-new MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC at the event. One of the first SoC to use the most advanced N6RF process technology, MariSilicon Y introduces a brand-new, self-developed Pro Bluetooth Pack that increases the Bluetooth bandwidth by a massive 50% compared with the highest spec Bluetooth SoCs on the market. Equipped with the exclusive URLC codec technology and a dedicated NPU with up to 590 GOPS of on-device computing power, MariSilicon Y can transmit an unprecedented 24-bit/192kHz ultra-clear lossless audio through Bluetooth for the first time ever, providing users with all the benefits of wireless connectivity with the same audio quality as a wired connection while opening up new possibilities in spatial audio experiences. Empowered by MariSilicon Y, users can enjoy top digital audio quality through wireless Bluetooth earbuds and headphones.



OPPO's second self-developed MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/147974_2e07377c8482b860_004full.jpg

During the event, OPPO also demoed its latest Assisted Reality glass - OPPO Air Glass 2. Weighing only approximately 38g, OPPO Air Glass 2 features a super-lightweight, robust design that includes the world's first resin SRG-diffractive waveguide lens developed by OPPO. These lenses will support vision correction and further customization, making them almost indistinguishable from regular glasses. OPPO Air Glass 2 will be able to make phone calls, conduct real-time translation, provide location-based navigation, convert voice into text for people with hearing impairments, and provide many more smart experiences. The new glasses are intended to demonstrate all-new possibilities in human-machine interaction and showcase OPPO's technological exploration of its four Smart Initiatives.



OPPO Air Glass 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7958/147974_2e07377c8482b860_005full.jpg

Empowering a better future through Virtuous Innovation

"When facing the type of challenges that the technology industry is currently coming up against, we believe that the only way forward is to continue innovating and breaking new boundaries," said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. "Under our brand proposition of 'Inspiration Ahead', OPPO will continue to bring users superior products and technology that build smarter lives for all. We will also work with more partners to empower a better future through Virtuous Innovation, creating more possibilities in smart connected experiences."

Over the years, OPPO has continued to build up its own technology ecosystem by joining hands with global partners to create an open, inclusive, and thriving community. More than 300,000 developers and 700,000 creators have distributed their products and services through OPPO's Open Platforms. OPPO has also strengthened communication and supported global developers and programmers through the OPPO ColorOS Hackathon.

In May this year, OPPO launched the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator to seek more solutions in accessible technology and digital health together with technology professionals and entrepreneurs. In late August, OPPO announced the top 10 proposals selected from among 536 entries from 39 countries and regions. The ten teams were each awarded a grant of approximately USD $46,000 along with opportunities for investment, technological support, commercial partnerships, and global promotion. OPPO shares a common belief with all teams in using the power of technology to improve lives and will continue to drive innovation for good.

By pushing the boundaries of technology through its belief in Virtuous Innovation, OPPO continues to open up new possibilities in smart connected experiences through technologies like the OHealth H1, Marisilicon Y, and Air Glass 2. OPPO is committed to openness and inclusiveness, inspiring greater collaboration, innovation, and possibilities to empower a better life.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

Please visit: https://www.oppo.com/en/

Media Contact:

press@oppo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147974