Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,371 in the last 365 days.

Provenance Tags integrates with Concordium blockchain to offer a Track & Trace solution for enhanced customer engagement and to combat counterfeit goods

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provenance Tags announces integration with Concordium to bring to market an end-to-end encrypted and secure Track & Trace IoT platform. 

Trade of counterfeit and pirated goods increases every year, and the consequences of a flood of falsified products on the market are wide-ranging and expensive: counterfeit sale directly causes high-end manufacturers to lose trillions in revenue, and consumers to lose trust and loyalty in the brand. Blockchain-based innovations make it possible to create new and improved manufacturing and supply chain solutions effective in fighting counterfeiting by enabling non-repudiation of data, immutability of changes tracked, and by providing verifiable proof of origin.

Provenance Tags is a low cost, carbon neutral manufacturing and supply chain Track and Trace solution built on Concordium blockchain. Provenance Tags provide solutions to combat counterfeit trading and help both manufacturing companies and retail customers to verify the authenticity and provenance of products before they buy the products.  

Provenance Tags is the first ever solution to integrate a blockchain with a new standard of advanced Near Field Communication Tags integrated within the products, providing optimal anti-counterfeiting and tamper-proof application. The solutions are end-to-end encrypted and have built-in Anti-counterfeiting product protection based on tamper-proof Tags that in combination with the Concordium blockchain offer immutability of changes tracked and provide verifiable proof of origin. 

Provenance Tags empower manufacturing companies to use our solutions simply by integrating their enterprise applications (ERP, MES, PLM) and manufacturing and supply chain processes and a smartphone app to verify the authenticity and provenance of products.

"Provenance Tags is excited to announce that we are building on the Concordium blockchain. Our Apps and Cloud Native infrastructure seamlessly integrated with Concordium blockchain and ID framework offers best-in-class Track & Trace solutions for small and large companies in many industries," says Niels Soerensen, founder of Provenance Tags. For more information contact at nhs@provenance-tags.com.

"The solution developed by Provenance Tags, using the Concordium blockchain, presents an opportunity to implement blockchain technology into real-world use cases helping companies implement Track & Trace solutions, protect brand-value and build customer loyalty," says Torben Kaaber, Head of Commercial at Concordium.

Media Contact
Mariona Iturrate Valle
Marketing team
marketing@concordium.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provenance-tags-integrates-with-concordium-blockchain-to-offer-a-track--trace-solution-for-enhanced-customer-engagement-and-to-combat-counterfeit-goods-301703918.html

SOURCE Concordium

You just read:

Provenance Tags integrates with Concordium blockchain to offer a Track & Trace solution for enhanced customer engagement and to combat counterfeit goods

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.