Bizzdesign Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools

Bizzdesign has been evaluated for its 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision'

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, and BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bizzdesign today announced it has been named as a Leader for the seventh consecutive year in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools published December 12. Recognized among 15 enterprise architecture vendors, evaluated on 'Completeness of Vision' and 'Ability to Execute'.

Bizzdesign's enterprise architecture SaaS platform, Bizzdesign Horizzon, helps the CIO office enable successful, in-control and secure (digital, cloud, organizational) transformation by providing a shared workbench and point for sharing critical business insight for all architects.

Solution Architects collaborate smarter by speeding up their design work and aligning with CISOs and security architects around a Zero Trust Architecture. Process owners and (business) architects easily maintain processes and publish and execute insights fast. All, are aligned and connected to the big picture (Enterprise Architecture) backbone. Close local customer success advisory and support are provided by Bizzdesign's local expert staff in North America, EMEA, and APAC, as well as through Service and Channel partners.

Hugo Ehrnreich, CEO at Bizzdesign says, "We're proud that Bizzdesign's 'next wave' enterprise architecture vision has once again been recognized. We feel the importance of a strong enterprise architecture and structural organizational change capability has never been higher in these turbulent times. Our customers recognize this and value us for the ability of our versatile software platform and our team of committed experts to help them continuously change the plane while flying it at top speeds. Helping them at all times to keep line of sight on the full picture, continue to adapt and find the right path, and execute with confidence towards their (moving) target."

Monika den Os, Chief Marketing Officer at Bizzdesign says, "Real-world customer experiences are the most accurate measure of a company's value. We were recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Enterprise Architecture Tools, exceeding the market averages for the Overall Rating and the User Interest and Adoption scores. We believe that our achievements reflect our commitment to meet our customers' demands to thrive in the digital economy with a complete solution."

For a complimentary copy of the:

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, Akshay Jhawar, Gilbert van der Heiden, Andrew Gianni, Andreas Frangou, 12 December 2022

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, Akshay Jhawar, Gilbert van der Heiden, Andrew Gianni, Andreas Frangou, 12 December, 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Bizzdesign

Founded in 2000, Bizzdesign is the trusted global SaaS Enterprise Architecture platform and is recognized as a leader by major analyst firms. They help the world's leading public and private organizations guarantee the success of investment prioritization, transformation initiatives, and risk management. Bizzdesign helps architects and executives to see a full multi-dimensional picture, find and design the right path and execute with confidence to their targeted future. The company believes that success should not be a matter of hope. It should be by design. For more information, visit bizzdesign.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Monika den Os, Bizzdesign, +31 (0)6 57446042, m.denos@bizzdesign.com

Lisl Rossocha, Bizzdesign, +31(0)655913357, l.rossocha@bizzdesign.com

SOURCE Bizzdesign