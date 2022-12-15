Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Solid Waste Management and Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage: Featuring Analysis of Organic Vermi-Composting Methods, Bio-Organic Liquid Flocculants & More
This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE features information on the use of organic vermi-composting methods for the conversion of flower waste into incense sticks and essential oils that can be used in a wide range of applications. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of cost-effective bio-organic liquid flocculants for sustainable water and wastewater treatment. Additionally, the TOE also covers the use of internet-of-things (IoT) enabled reusable boxes that replaces cardboard in e-commerce delivery services. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of blockchain technology for improving plastic waste collection and management. The TOE provides insights on the use of bio-based lignin material for the removal of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from wastewater. The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of cost-effective carbon capture & utilization and in direct air carbon capture technologies.
The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Solid Waste Management and Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage
- Recycling Flower Waste Using Organic Vermicompost Methods
- Phool's Value Proposition
- Phool - Investor Dashboard
- Sustainable Bio-organic Liquid Flocculant for Water and Wastewater Treatment
- GWT's Value Proposition
- GWT - Investor Dashboard
- Electrochemical Carbon Capture and Utilization Technology to Produce Fuels and Energy
- CERT Systems Inc's Value Proposition
- CERT Systems Inc - Investor Dashboard
- Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled Reusable Box to Replace Cardboard in Delivery Services
- LivingPackets' Value Proposition
- LivingPackets - Investor Dashboard
- Blockchain-enabled Plastic Waste Collection and Management
- Empower's Value Proposition
- Empower - Investor Dashboard
- Carbon Utilization Technology Developed Using Superoxide Radical for Both Indoor and Industrial Applications
- Airovation Technologies's Value Proposition
- Airovation Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Cost Effective Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC), Utilization and Sequestration by Energy Crop Based Regenerative Farming
- Skymining AB's Value Proposition
- Skymining AB - Investor Dashboard
- Scalable and Decentralized Direct Air Capture Solutions for Effective Carbon Removal from the Atmosphere
- Skytree's Value Proposition
- Skytree-Investor Dashboard
- Carbon Capture & Utilization (CCU) Process for Production of Sustainable Construction Materials
- O.C.O Technology Ltd's Value Proposition
- O.C.O Technology Ltd-Investor Dashboard
- Capturing of CO2 from Point and Non-Point Sources to Subsequently Produce Sustainable Building Materials Using the Carbon Mineralization Process
- Carbix Corporation's Value Proposition
- Carbix Corporation-Investor Dashboard
- Removal of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) from Wastewater Using Lignin-based Biomaterial
- Texas A&M University's Value Proposition
- Single-step Process for Hydrogen Production and Carbon Storage
- Valencia Polytechnic University's Value Proposition
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations-Explanation
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Phool
- GWT
- CERT Systems Inc
- LivingPackets
- Empower
- Airovation Technologies
- Skymining AB
- Skytree
- O.C.O Technology Ltd
- Carbix Corporation
