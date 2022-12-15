Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Solid Waste Management and Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage: Featuring Analysis of Organic Vermi-Composting Methods, Bio-Organic Liquid Flocculants & More

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Solid Waste Management and Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE features information on the use of organic vermi-composting methods for the conversion of flower waste into incense sticks and essential oils that can be used in a wide range of applications. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of cost-effective bio-organic liquid flocculants for sustainable water and wastewater treatment. Additionally, the TOE also covers the use of internet-of-things (IoT) enabled reusable boxes that replaces cardboard in e-commerce delivery services. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of blockchain technology for improving plastic waste collection and management. The TOE provides insights on the use of bio-based lignin material for the removal of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from wastewater. The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of cost-effective carbon capture & utilization and in direct air carbon capture technologies.

The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Wastewater Treatment, Solid Waste Management and Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage

Recycling Flower Waste Using Organic Vermicompost Methods

Phool's Value Proposition

Phool - Investor Dashboard

Sustainable Bio-organic Liquid Flocculant for Water and Wastewater Treatment

GWT's Value Proposition

GWT - Investor Dashboard

Electrochemical Carbon Capture and Utilization Technology to Produce Fuels and Energy

CERT Systems Inc's Value Proposition

CERT Systems Inc - Investor Dashboard

Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled Reusable Box to Replace Cardboard in Delivery Services

LivingPackets' Value Proposition

LivingPackets - Investor Dashboard

Blockchain-enabled Plastic Waste Collection and Management

Empower's Value Proposition

Empower - Investor Dashboard

Carbon Utilization Technology Developed Using Superoxide Radical for Both Indoor and Industrial Applications

Airovation Technologies's Value Proposition

Airovation Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Cost Effective Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC), Utilization and Sequestration by Energy Crop Based Regenerative Farming

Skymining AB's Value Proposition

Skymining AB - Investor Dashboard

Scalable and Decentralized Direct Air Capture Solutions for Effective Carbon Removal from the Atmosphere

Skytree's Value Proposition

Skytree-Investor Dashboard

Carbon Capture & Utilization (CCU) Process for Production of Sustainable Construction Materials

O.C.O Technology Ltd's Value Proposition

O.C.O Technology Ltd-Investor Dashboard

Capturing of CO2 from Point and Non-Point Sources to Subsequently Produce Sustainable Building Materials Using the Carbon Mineralization Process

Carbix Corporation's Value Proposition

Carbix Corporation-Investor Dashboard

Removal of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) from Wastewater Using Lignin-based Biomaterial

Texas A&M University's Value Proposition

Single-step Process for Hydrogen Production and Carbon Storage

Valencia Polytechnic University's Value Proposition

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations-Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

