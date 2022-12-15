Granular Biochar Market Report 2022: A Global $134 Million Market by 2028 - Opportunities with Increasing Focus on Organic Farming
Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Granular Biochar Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Application"" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The granular biochar market is expected to grow from US$ 68,789.87 thousand in 2022 to US$ 134,541.08 thousand by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2028.
Granular biochar aids in boosting crop productivity and soil fertility. Soil deterioration is a big issue for agriculture worldwide. Biochar is added to degraded soils to improve their condition.
Granular biochar enhances soil structure, increases water retention and aggregation, decreases acidity, improves porosity, controls nitrogen leaching, and improves microbial characteristics to improve soil quality. Composting has also been proven to benefit from granular biochar. Both the loss of nutrients in the compost material and greenhouse gas emissions are prevented.
Based on product type, the global granular biochar market is segmented into wood source biochar, corn and wheat source biochar, and others. The corn and wheat source biochar segment led the market in 2021.
In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the market. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Granular biochar is associated with organic gardening and farming, which are currently witnessing healthy progress in conventional agriculture.
Thriving Asia Pacific agriculture sector and increasing adoption of organic farming practices are among the key factors driving the granular biochar market. Granular biochar is widely used with organic manure to improve plant health and soil fertility, owing to rising concerns regarding soil health, environmental safety, and agricultural sustainability. The growing consumer awareness about the negative effects of conventional chemical pesticides and fertilizers is also boosting the market growth.
CharGrow USA LLC, Green Man Char, Oregon Biochar Solutions, Pyreg GmbH, Carbonis GmbH & Co. Kg., Airex Energie Inc., BioChar6, American Biochar Company, Arsta Eco Pvt. Ltd., and Advanced Renewable Technology International are among the key players operating in the granular biochar market.
These companies are adopting strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and product launches, to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases. For instance, in 2021, Airex Energy and SUEZ Group teamed up to improve production capacity from biomass leftovers, expecting an increase in capacity from 10,000 to 30,000 tonnes per year.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|164
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$68.79 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$134.54 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Use of Granular Biochar in Agriculture
- Rising Benefits of Granular Biochar
Market Restrain
- Presence of Contaminants in Granular Biochar
Market Opportunities
- Increasing Focus on Organic Farming
Market Future Trends
- Use of Granular Biochar in Water and Wastewater Treatment
Company Profiles
- CharGrow USA LLC
- Green Man Char
- Oregon Biochar Solutions
- Pyreg GmbH
- Carbonis GmbH & Co- Kg
- Airex Energie Inc.
- BioChar
- American Biochar Company
- Arsta Eco Pvt- Ltd-
- Advanced Renewable Technology International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbwdgu
