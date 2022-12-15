2022 Crop Science Thematic Database

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cultivation Collection" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a new thematic database of chapters bringing you comprehensive reviews of the latest research in crop science as 'bite sized' pieces of content and will enable you to efficiently access what's really going on in your specialist subject.

This collection includes 192 chapters that cover advances in crop management and husbandry techniques, from improvements in planting and seed systems to tillage practices and harvesting. The collection includes good agricultural practices for field and protected types of cultivation.

Some of the topics covered in the database include:

Advances in Cultivation of Avocado

Advances in Cultivation of Coconut

Ecological Intensification of Banana Production Systems

Advances in Monitoring and Managing Natural Hazards and Forest Disturbances

Advances in Monitoring Forest Growth and Health

Advances in Stand Management and Regeneration

Developing Forestry Products: Timber

Developing Forestry Recreation Services

Emerging Technologies to Develop New Forest Products

Innovations in Forest Harvesting Technology

Key Challenges in Forest Management

Scope and Challenge of Sustainable Forestry

Species Choice, Planting and Establishment in Temperate and Boreal Forests: Meeting the Challenge of Global Change

Sustainable Production of Temperate and Boreal Non-timber Forest Products: Examples from North America

Improving Supply Chains to Prevent Food Losses and Waste: An Overview

Temperature Deviations During Transport as a Cause for Food Losses

Achieving Sustainable Greenhouse Production: Present Status, Recent Advances and Future Developments

Advances in Greenhouses and Other Protected Structures Used for Cultivation of Vegetables

Developments in Growing Substrates for Soil-less Cultivation

