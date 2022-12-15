Asian Two-wheeler Maintenance Market Report 2022: Digitalization and the Advent of Electric Two Wheelers Will Induce a Paradigm Shift and Unlock New Prospects

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asian Two-wheeler Maintenance Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the current environment, the recent trends, and the future outlook of the two-wheeler (2W) maintenance market. It covers Asia (specifically, China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand) as it is a major 2W market and houses some of the largest 2W markets in the world.

OEMs, dealerships, service centers, parts retailers, online service providers, distribution channels, and online parts retailers are examined to analyze the latest trends in connectivity in 2W maintenance. The study discusses key market participants and their strategies in non-franchise 2W maintenance garages. It analyzes the impact and the implications of electric 2Ws on the 2W maintenance market and makes 3 future market predictions.

The study looks at various 2W service providers and replacement spare parts retailers that dominate both offline and online platforms; OEM service dealerships that offer scheduled services, express services, roadside assistance, and new initiatives, such as doorstep 2W services; online mobile application-based service aggregators and eCommerce platform spare parts sellers; and offline independent service garage outlets and spare parts sellers. It also covers initiatives catering to electric 2W service and maintenance.

The doorstep service option eliminates the need to visit the service center and reduces waiting time. It also provides the convenience of monitoring the service process first-hand at the customer's convenience, which is not possible at authorized service centers.

Nevertheless, authorized service centers will continue to be the most trusted place for vehicle service for customers. Professional service experience, easy warranty claims, and record of vehicle service history are unique features that customers prefer.

Roadside assistance is a key add-on feature in 2W ownership; often, it is bundled with warranty packages and insurance packages. New 2W owners and >250cc premium 2W owners are likely to opt for roadside assistance to enhance their 2W ownership and breakdown experience.

Online mobile app-based 2W maintenance service is expected to grow year-over-year (YoY) due to the rising Internet penetration and the growing trend of online shopping. Online shopping platforms' discounts and offers attract consumers; access to a wide range of brands and products also attract customers.

Electric 2Ws are becoming more software oriented. Equipment diagnosis, the ability to identify and correct error codes, and software patch installation for new parts fitment will drive the demand for independent electric 2W garages.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Two-wheeler (2W) Maintenance Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Parts Distribution Channels

Service Distribution Channels

Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Analysis: Online Platforms

Online Service platform visibility

Spare Parts Aggregators

Case Study - Safexbikes

Maintenance/Service Aggregators

Case Study - GoBumpr

In-vehicle Sales

Case Study - Ola Electric

4. Analysis: Online Spares Retail

OE Parts eRetailing Channels by OEMs

Case Study - Hero MotoCorp's eShop for Genuine Spares

Online eCommerce Marketplaces for 2W Spares

Case Study - Amazon.com

Business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce Platforms

Case Study - Marketparts.com

Small- and Medium-sized Online B2C Parts Aggregators

Case Study - LRL Motors

5. Analysis: Omnichannel Initiatives

Digitalization of Touchpoints at Sales and Service Outlets

Case Study - Yamaha Blue Square Dealership Outlet

Cross-channel Touchpoints

Case Study - Triumph Motorcycles

Remote/Mobile Service Options for 2W Maintenance

Case Study - Ather Energy

Omnichannel 2W Maintenance Initiatives

Case Study - Royal Enfield

Service Subscriptions

Case Study - Yamaha Motorcycles

6. Analysis: Offline Brick and Mortar

OEM-level Maintenance Initiatives

Case Study - Suzuki

Dealership-level Maintenance Initiatives

Case Study - Honda Two Wheelers

Non-franchise Workshops

Case Study - Castrol Bike Point

Independent 2W Maintenance Garages

SWOT - Independent 2W Maintenance Garages

7. Connected Technology in Two-Wheeler Maintenance

Connected 2Ws - Tethered (Bluetooth) and Embedded

OEM Overview - Tethered versus Embedded Connectivity in 2W Maintenance

Connected 2W Maintenance - Market Development

Connected 2W Maintenance - Key Initiatives and Road Map

8. Regional Analysis: Asia

Emerging Trends in 2W Maintenance

Recent Developments in 2W Maintenance

Customer Influence in 2W Maintenance

Parts Transition toward E2W

Future of E2W Parts and Service Retail

9. Future Predictions

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Embedded Connectivity in 2W Maintenance Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - OEM Exploration of New Maintenance Business Models as the Industry Shifts to E2Ws

Growth Opportunity 3 - Lubricant Companies' Exploration of Alternate Revenue Streams in 2W Maintenance

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com

Ather Energy

Castrol Bike Point

GoBumpr

Hero MotoCorp's

Honda

LRL Motors

Marketparts.com

Ola Electric

Royal Enfield

Safexbikes

Suzuki

Triumph Motorcycles

Yamaha Motorcycles

