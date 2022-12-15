SHBI Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Shore Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI and The Community Financial Corporation is fair to Shore shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, holders of Community Financial common stock will have the right to receive 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock. Existing Shore shareholders will own approximately 60% of the outstanding shares of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Shore shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options

The investigation concerns whether Shore and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Shore shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Shore shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Shore shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

