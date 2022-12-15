Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Global Market Report 2022”, the cutting tool and machine tool accessory market share is predicted to reach a value of $78.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cutting tool and machine tool accessor market is expected to grow to $102.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Rapid advances in technology are expected to drive innovation in cutting tool and machine tool accessory manufacturing, thus driving the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Market

Machine tool manufacturers are producing 3D laser processing machines to reduce processing time for laser cutting and welding applications. 3D laser is a 5-axle laser machine that cuts sheet-metal components in three dimensions. Metals including mild steel, stainless less, and aluminum can be cut using lasers. Laser cutting significantly reduces the processing time required for cutting applications and thus reduces costs. Other benefits include localized laser energy input, high feed rate, and minimal heat input. 3D lasers are typically used in the automotive and aerospace industry for cutting or welding aluminum parts, drilling engine parts, and laser surfacing used parts. According to an article published by engineering.com, laser cutting machines account for the largest segment of the metal cutting machinery market thus indicating a significant rise in the use of this technology. Major companies producing 3D laser cutting machines include Mitsubishi Electric, Trumpf, LST GmbH, and Mazak.

Overview Of The Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Market

The global cutting tool and machine tool accessory market consists of sales of cutting tool and machine tool accessories by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce accessories and attachments for metal cutting and metal forming machine tools including knives and bits for metalworking lathes, planers, and shapers, measuring attachments (e.g., sine bars) for machine tools, metalworking drill bits, and taps and dies (i.e., machine tool accessories).

Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Metalworking Knives And Bits, Measuring Attachments, Metalworking Drill Bits, Machine Tool Taps And Dies

· By Application: Automotive, Manufacturing, Other Applications

· By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect

· By Geography: The global cutting tool and machine tool accessory market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Sandvik AB, Kennametal Inc, Okuma Corporation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd

Cutting Tool And Machine Tool Accessory Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth cutting tool and machine tool accessory industry research. The market report analyzes cutting tool and machine tool accessory market size, cutting tool and machine tool accessory market growth drivers, cutting tool and machine tool accessory market segments, cutting tool and machine tool accessory market major players, cutting tool and machine tool accessory market growth across geographies, and cutting tool and machine tool accessory market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

