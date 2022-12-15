Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cell Therapy Market Would Rocket up to at CAGR of 26.25% by 2028
The chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 26.25% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the increased awareness about the therapy is escalating the growth of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market.
Competitive Landscape and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cell Therapy Market Share Analysis
The major players covered in the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market report are Autolus., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bluebird Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Cellectis, Celyad, Eureka Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech., Immune Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Novartis AG, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., TILT Biotherapeutics, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., TrakCel, Tmunity Therapeutics, Promab Biotechnologies, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., Minerva Biotechnologies Corporation, among other domestic and global players.
CAR-T cell therapy is a type of therapy in which T-cells which is taken from the patient’s blood are improved in the laboratory with the addition of a special protein receptor on the T-cells that attack cancer cells.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market in the forecast period are the rise in the prevalence of cancer, increase in the number of patients showing response failure to alternative treatments and the upsurge in the healthcare expenses. On the other hand, increase in the price of the therapy is further anticipated to impede the growth of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market in the timeline period.
In addition, the rise in the alertness amongst population about the efficiency will further provide potential opportunities for the growth in the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market in the coming years. However, the side effects associated with the cell therapy may lead to cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and other neurological problems might further opportunities for the growth of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market in the near future.
This chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cell Therapy Market Scope and Market Size
The chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market is segmented on the basis of target antigen and therapeutic application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of target antigen, the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market is segmented into CD 19, CD 20, GD2, CD22, CD30, CD33, HER1, HER2, mesa, egfrvlll, others.
On the basis of therapeutic application, the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market is segmented into acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin leukemia, multiple myeloma, pancreatic cancer, neuroblasts, breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, hepatocellular, carcinoma, colorectal cancer, others.
Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cell Therapy Market Country Level Analysis
The chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, target antigen and therapeutic application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market due to the occurrence of robust research, and commercial base. Furthermore, the rise in the number of clinical trials being conducted for T-cell therapies will further boost the growth of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market in the region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market due to the highest number of registered clinical trials relating to the therapies. Moreover, the significant efforts on the government investment and reforms is further anticipated to propel the growth of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy market in the region in the coming years.
